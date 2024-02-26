"We need to cure this horrific disease" - Hockey fans mourn passing of Kenneth Mitchell, actor who stared as Ralph Cox in 'Miracle'

Actor Kenneth Mitchell died at 49 in Los Angeles on Saturday due to complications of ALS, a diagnosis he received in 2018. A talented actor known for his role as Ralph Cox in the movie "Miracle," Mitchell's death shocked everyone, including the hockey world.

Mitchell's family confirmed his death on social media with a heartfelt statement honoring his life and legacy.

"With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son, and dear friend," the statement read.

A page on X tweeted the news:

"The actor who played Ralph Cox, Kenneth Mitchell, passed away Saturday at the age of 49 after a 5-year battle with ALS. #ALSucks"

Many hockey fans tweeted in the comments section, expressing their sadness and Mitchell's impact on their lives.

"RIP. We need to cure this horrific disease. #ALS" One fan tweeted.

"RIP Kenneth Mitchell," another fan tweeted.

"Jack, Doc, and now Ralph all left us too soon," one fan tweeted.

Kenneth Mitchell's fight with ALS and legacy

Kenneth Mitchell was born in Toronto on November 25, 1974. He made his mark in entertainment by portraying professional ice hockey player Ralph Cox in Disney's acclaimed 2004 film, 'Miracle.'

The movie was based on the inspiring journey of the 1980 United States Olympic hockey team. It was popular and connected with audiences; further, Mitchell's performance as Cox left a tremendous impression.

One of the film's most iconic lines will be remembered by all.

"I'm Ralph Cox, and I'm from wherever won't get me hit," delivered by Mitchell, captured the essence of the character's determination on the ice.

Mitchell appeared in various other roles in famous productions such as 'Star Trek: Discovery,' 'Captain Marvel' and 'Jericho,' where he portrayed mayor-turned-sheriff Eric Green.

However, Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease. In a 2020 interview with People magazine, he candidly shared his experience with the diagnosis, describing it as surreal and shocking.

"The moment that they told us it was [ALS], it was like I was in my own movie," Mitchell reflected. "That’s what it felt like, like I was watching that scene where someone is being told that they have a terminal illness. It was just complete disbelief, a shock."

Mitchell's courage in confronting ALS and his dedication to his craft endeared him to fans worldwide. As the hockey community mourns his passing, his contributions to the sport and entertainment industry will be remembered fondly.