"We couldn't play hockey anymore": Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid open up about the Oilers early season struggles

Recently, Edmonton Oilers duo Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid revealed insights about the team's rough start to the 2023-24 NHL season. Even while enjoying a stunning 16-game winning streak, it's difficult to ignore the tough times the Oilers faced at the season’s beginning.

Speaking candidly on the "32 Thoughts" podcast with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek, McDavid confessed the new coach's arrival sparked a ripple of worry within the team:

"There's a lot of things that went wrong," he admitted. "You bring in a new coach, of course there was a sense of anxiety in the room. But I think with our group, there was always an underlying belief that was never shaken."

Draisaitl echoed McDavid's sentiments, shedding light on the frustration and determination the team felt during their early struggles:

"When you're in a situation like that, you go into every game like 'this is the game where we're going to turn it around. This is the one,'" he emphasized. "And we go out and just lay an absolute egg… It felt like we couldn't play hockey anymore, it was crazy."

Despite tough times, both players were steadfast in their confidence in the team's capacity to improve. Their strong recovery has been impressive, pushing the Oilers from a 5-12-1 record to a solid 29-15-1 record, landing them in third place in the Pacific Division.

While the Oilers changed their season's story, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's candidness gave fans a peek into the team's inner dynamics.

Leon Draisaitl playfully eyes a share of Connor McDavid's All-Star Game winnings

In a light-hearted moment, Leon Draisaitl playfully hinted at sharing in Connor McDavid's recent $1-million windfall from winning the NHL All-Star game skills competition:

"It was a good weekend, obviously happy for Connor," Draisaitl quipped during Monday's media availability. "Obviously put a lot of moral support in for him, so I should get my little cut, but we’ll figure that out later," he added with a laugh.

Leon Draisaitl may not have shined at the All-Star events, landing at the bottom in the precision shooting round, but his eyes are still on the cup. The Oilers vs. Golden Knights game is in his sights.

Looking ahead to their 17th win in a row, Draisaitl highlighted unity – the group's shared determination and drive. Individual awards or prize money may be fun, but Draisaitl's heart is set on reaching team triumphs.