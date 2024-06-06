"We're certainly not intimidated": Leon Draisaitl addresses facing Florida Panthers' physical play-style

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl discussed how the team is prepared to face the physical play style of the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Draisaitl said that although his team prefers playing more with the puck, they are not intimidated by the physicality of the Panthers (via Sportsnet on X):

"Yeah, I mean, we can be a physical team too. Obviously, we like to play with the puck, but we're certainly not intimidated by physicality," Draisaitl said. "

Leon Draisaitl pointed out that they have dealt with physical teams in previous series as he emphasized that they have enough skilled players to handle physical play and that they will be ready for a tough Panthers team.

"We've handled it well in the Vancouver series. handle as well in the LA series. Dallas was a little bit different, but we're a good enough team. We got enough guys that, you know, know how to play that type of way as well, and we'll be ready to go," he added.

Physicality is a significant aspect of Florida's game, and it can be exhausting for opponents. However, it also requires a lot of effort from the Panthers to maintain that style of play.

The Edmonton Oilers have shown that they are not hesitant to play a physical game in the playoffs. When facing a team like Florida, known for their physicality, they must match that intensity.

One key element for the Panthers is how they handle the Oilers' power play. If the Cats take penalties, the Oilers' best response to the Panthers' physicality will be to capitalize on the power play opportunities, like in their Western Conference final win against the Dallas Stars.

A strong performance by Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers could counteract the physicality of the Panthers and disrupt their game plan.

Leon Draisaitl reflects on clinching Western Conference

Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers clinched the Western Conference title after beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 in Game 6. In the post-game interview, the Oilers forward discussed how the team faced challenges, especially at the beginning.

Despite the adversity they encountered, they were able to come together and find their rhythm (0:07):

"It was a lot, especially early on, but you know we found ourselves, and obviously adversity is a lot to take from. Sometimes you know, you battled all year to get ourselves in a great situation, and just continue to stick with it and battle, and yeah, just super proud of the guys."

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have been the best scorers in the playoffs and will play a key role in the final for the Oilers. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Oilers and Panthers is on Saturday (June 8) at the Amerant Bank Arena (8 p.m. ET).