“We’re getting paid millions to play hockey”: Elias Lindholm blasts Bruins after franchise hits an all-time low with 10th straight defeat

Boston Bruins lost 4-1 to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at Bell Centre and forward Elias Lindholm scored the Bruins' sole goal. This was their 10th straight loss this season, and they are the last-ranked team in the east with 69 points. They are 12 points below the second wild card position, which the Canadiens hold right now.

After the game, Lindholm spoke about the team’s struggles. When asked if it was hard to stay motivated, he dismissed the idea.

"I mean, this is our job," Lindholm said. "We're getting paid a lot of money to do this. There are people out there that are struggling, and we're getting paid millions to play hockey. So no, it shouldn’t be hard to find some sort of motivation."

Elias Lindholm has struggled, recording 14 goals and 25 assists for 39 points in 76 games. His -15 plus-minus rating highlighted the team’s defensive issues. The Bruins expected more from Lindholm after signing him to a seven-year, $54.25 million contract on July 1.

Lindholm was supposed to be the No. 1 center and a key power-play contributor. Instead, the team has struggled, and Lindholm has not made the impact they expected.

The Bruins have struggled all season with a record of 30-37-9. David Pastrnak leads the team with 89 points, but their defense has been a problem. They allow 3.29 goals per game and have a weak power play at 15.3%.

Elias Lindholm pointed out that the Bruins keep making mistakes.

"Reminding ourselves to keep playing the same way, but we always find a way to beat ourselves, I feel like. Especially now, we've been losing a lot and turning way too many pucks over. Obviously, we’re down two." Lindholm said.

Lindholm credited goaltender Jeremy Swayman for keeping the team in the game against the Canadiens but accepted that too many things went wrong.

"Luckily, Sway kept us in it and gave us a chance going into the third. But yeah, there were a lot of things that went wrong." Lindholm said.

Trading Brad Marchand after 16 seasons with the team before the deadline signaled changes, but results have not improved. They are set to miss the playoffs for the first time in the last four seasons.

Elias Lindholm and Bruins struggled to respond to Canadiens' offense

Christian Dvorak scored first for the Canadiens with a wrist shot past Jeremy Swayman after a scramble in front. Cole Caufield made it 2-0 by scoring into an open net on a 2-on-1 with Nick Suzuki.

Brendan Gallagher extended the lead to 3-0 with a one-timer from the slot after Jake Evans forced a turnover. Elias Lindholm scored Boston’s only goal by tapping in a rebound at the left post. Suzuki secured the 4-1 win with an empty-net goal, becoming the first Canadiens player with 80 points in a season since 2007-08.

