"We're going to be enemies" - Penguins' Bryan Rust issues warning to Jake Guentzel ahead of Hurricanes showdown

For the first time in his career, left winger Jake Guentzel will lace up his skates as an opponent against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. The trade to the Carolina Hurricanes just before the NHL trade deadline marked the end of Guentzel's eight-season stint in the Penguins' lineup.

Penguins winger Bryan Rust, a longtime teammate and close friend of Guentzel, shared his thoughts on facing his former colleague in the upcoming game.

"It’s going to be different," Rust said. "He's definitely a guy that I came up with as a younger guy, and now we are older veterans with kids and such… For two and a half hours tonight, we are not going to be friends; we’re going to be enemies [smiles].”

Expand Tweet

The Hurricanes have surged with Guentzel in their lineup, boasting a record of 6-1-1 in the eight games since his arrival. This successful run has prompted a high chance for Guentzel to produce points against the Penguins.

“It’s definitely going to be weird seeing him across the ice,” Rust said. “He’s a guy I became really good friends with. Our families are close. For two and a half hours tonight, we’re not going to be friends. We’re going to be enemies.”

Jake Guentzel's impact on the Hurricanes has been good, tallying two goals and 10 assists for 12 points in just eight games. While his form is not new and surprising, Rust couldn't help but express his amusement at Guentzel's performance.

“He thinks the game at such a high level, I’m not surprised he can mesh with pretty much anybody,” Rust said. “I didn’t know he was such a good passer! That must mean that I can’t score, or he decided to finally show it.”

As the puck drops in this highly anticipated matchup, the camaraderie between Rust and Guentzel will be momentarily set aside, replaced by the competitive fire that defines NHL rivalries.

Hurricanes' Jake Guentzel talks about playing against Penguins

Jake Guentzel himself anticipates a rollercoaster of emotions as he steps back into Pittsburgh. Guentzel told reporters after Carolina Hurricanes practice in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Monday:

"It's obviously really exciting. Family is still there so I'll get to see them tonight. It'll be nice to see some of the guys. But it's just going to be a fun game and hopefully get the two points."

Despite maintaining close friendships with many of his former teammates, they all understand the temporary shift from allies to adversaries during the game.