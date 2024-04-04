"We're doing this as a group": Auston Matthews highlights teamwork and unity behind his historic season

Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews made sure to highlight the team effort behind his historic individual season so far. Despite leading the league with 63 goals, Matthews emphasized that his accomplishments are only possible thanks to the entire squad's contributions.

He said (via Mark Masters' tweet on X):

"Well, it's a team game, right. It means a lot. These guys, you go to battle with them every day and every night."

"We're doing this as a group and doing this together, so that's really the mindset."

Expand Tweet

Matthews sits just seven goals shy of tying Bernie Nicholls's record for 1988-89 for goals in a season with seven games left to play. He has scored 99 points and 36 assists this season.

The Maple Leafs currently sport a 43-23-9 record, good for third place in the Atlantic Division with 95 points. With Tampa Bay's 4-1 victory on Wednesday, Toronto is now four points behind Florida for the second.

The Maple Leafs are one point away from clinching a playoff spot. The squad will look to punch their postseason ticket on Saturday when they visit the Montreal Canadiens.

Maple Leafs Head Coach Sheldon Keefe on Auston Matthews' pursuit of the 70-goal mark

Sheldon Keefe made it clear he is not overly concerned with Auston Matthews reaching the 70-goal milestone this season. With Matthews sitting at 63 goals, Keefe focuses on playoff preparation rather than individual records.

"I'm not concerned about 70 goals - at all. I'm concerned about having him and our team ready to go for playoffs," Keefe emphasized on Wednesday.

While acknowledging the excitement around Auston Matthews' historic year, Keefe noted it has not become a distraction.

"I don't think it's overdone or anything like that," he said.

Keefe added:

"He wants to finish the season strong; he wants to be feeling good; he wants to have energy through this last stretch and going into the playoffs. And that's really the goal for our team."

With Toronto's sights set squarely on playoff success, Keefe made it clear that individual milestones will take a backseat.