"We're trying to make that push for the playoffs": GM Craig Conroy sends a compelling message to Calgary Flames players after trade with Flyers

The NHL saw another big trade go down on Thursday when the Philadelphia Flyers traded Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost to the Calgary Flames. In exchange, Philly received Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier, a second-round pick in the upcoming draft, and a seventh-round pick for the 2028 NHL Draft.

Both Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost have seen reduced game time under John Tortorella. The former reached career highs last season with 50 points but has seen his average ice time reduce by over a minute. 24-year-old Farabee has a $5 million cap hit through to 2028. Meanwhile, the latter hasn't produced consistently, with just 25 points this season. 25-year-old Frost is in the last year of a $2.1 million annual average contract.

Andrei Kuzmenko, like Frost, will hit free agency at the end of the season and has 15 points from 37 games this season. In 2022-23, his rookie season, Kuzmenko earned 74 points but has seen a dip in production. Pelletier, the youngest of the lot, has averaged almost 13 minutes of ice time in 2024-25.

While discussing the trade, Flames General Manager Craig Conroy disclosed that initially, both teams were set for the one-for-one player swap but eventually decided on the final structure. His message about trading two pieces from his lineup was a signal that the team was bent on becoming the best on paper to become Cup contenders.

"That we're trying to get better, that we're trying to make that push for the playoffs, and these two guys coming in, whether they feel it or not, right now, they don't really probably know the players that well, but we believe upstairs and that these two players can help us get to our ultimate goal and was actually making playoffs, and then start winning playoff runs," Conroy said.

Flames deal with departures with win over Ducks

Even though two of their players were set to leave after their Thursday night fixture, the Flames handled themselves pretty well, winning 4-1 against the Anaheim Ducks. Matt Coronato scored three points, including two goals, with Adam Klapka and Blake Coleman rounding out the scoring. Coach Bryan Huska appreciated his team's effort in the post-game interview, saying:

"I thought our older guys' leadership group were fantastic with it, so the game was the most important thing. You deal with stuff after the fact and I was proud of the way they did handle themselves tonight," Huska said.

Calgary are fourth in the Pacific Division with 57 points in 50 games and currently hold the second Western Conference playoff spot.

