"We have taken a lot of that experience and put it to work": Oilers' Evander Kane reflects on their playoff triumph over Kings

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" and dissected the team's success in the playoffs over the Los Angeles Kings.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kane expressed his thoughts on the Oilers' journey to victory and their aspirations for the Stanley Cup.

"I think in the last three years, obviously, we've felt we've had a team to make a run at a Stanley Cup, but we have come up short," Kane said. "But I think to ultimately win a Stanley Cup, you have to go through those trials and tribulations and have those disappointments."

The Oilers' win against the Kings in the first round of the playoffs was a great milestone in their quest for postseason achievement.

"So I think this year, we've taken a lot of that experience and put it to work. We've played against LA three years in a row now in the first round, but we have taken care of them a little quicker this year," Kane added.

The shorter series against the Kings allowed the Oilers to rest and recuperate before facing their next challenge in the playoffs. Evander Kane acknowledged the importance of this respite, saying:

"Which was nice to give our bodies a little bit more rest and get ready for round two against the Canucks or Nashville."

Oilers' Evander Kane propels team to crucial victory against Los Angeles Kings in NHL playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers clinched their first-round NHL playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings in five games, largely attributed to their dominance in special teams play.

Despite a closely contested even-strength battle, the Oilers' superior performance on the power play, converting nine out of 20 opportunities, proved decisive. However, the Kings didn't convert their power plays into goals, which left them scoreless in 12 attempts.

The main players for the Oilers were Leon Draisaitl, who scored twice in Game 5, and Connor McDavid, who now has the highest point total in the league with 12. Zach Hyman and Evander Kane also contributed goals in the crucial victory.

The Oilers will face the winner of the Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators series for their second-round matchup.

McDavid's exceptional performance in the series earned him a place in NHL history. He became the sixth player to tally 10 or more assists in the first five playoff games in nearly three decades. Draisaitl's achievement of recording 10 points in four or more playoff series places him among elite company alongside McDavid and Sidney Crosby.

The Oilers' skills on special teams, coupled with stellar performances from key players, propelled them to victory and marked their first consecutive first-round playoff win since 1990-1992.