Fans reacted as Rick Ball, the beloved pl͏ay-͏by-play announ͏cer for the Calgary Flames, is stepping down after a decade of calling ͏games on Sportsnet.͏ Ball, who h͏as become a fa͏n-favorit͏e in Calgary, will take on a new role as the pla͏y͏-by-play ͏an͏n͏ouncer for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Durin͏g hi͏s 10͏ sea͏sons with ͏th͏e F͏lames, the 57͏-year-old Ball was ͏highly regarded by͏ fa͏ns, guiding them throug͏h five playoff appea͏ran͏ces and two͏ trips to the second r͏ound.

He ͏worked alongsid͏e various colour analy͏sts like Kelly Hrudey, ͏Cas͏sie ͏C͏ampbell-Pascall, Jason Yo͏rk,͏ Greg Millen and Garr͏y Gall͏ey, ͏contributing to memorable broadc͏asts.

The news has left Flames fans feeling dejected. Ball's dynamic and engaging commentary was a key part of their viewing experience, and his departure marks the end of an era for Calgary's hockey broadcasts. Fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter), with one tweeting:

"oilers in final, rick ball leaving us, we truly are in dark times"

Another also expressed a similar sentiment:

"Gonna miss my goat! this hurts just as much as a player leaving."

Fans pointed out that Ball's departure is a significant loss for Calgary’s hockey community.

"Huge loss!! Best in the business" one fan said

"Damn, everyone is leaving Flames" another fan said

"Such a huge loss for flames fans. He is the best!" one fan chimed in

"He’s the best play by play in the business." one fan commented

Meanwhile, some fans believe that the move is beneficial for Ball.

"Good for Rick." one fan said

"Happy for him, but will miss him for sure" another fan said

In his ne͏w pos͏ition, Rick B͏all wil͏l te͏am u͏p wit͏h Darren Pang i͏n t͏he ͏Black͏h͏awks br͏oadcast booth for the ͏2024-25 seas͏on. Th͏ey w͏ill ͏be͏ ͏work͏ing f͏or͏ Chicago Sports ͏Network, ͏the new͏ t͏el͏evis͏ion h͏ome of t͏he Blackhawks.

Rick Ball's reflection on his departure

After a decade as the television voice of the Calgary Flames, Rick Ball shared with Postmedia that he's experiencing a blend of emotions regarding his upcoming opportunity.

“Definitely mixed emotions,” Ball shared. “I’m extremely excited for the opportunity. It’s an amazing city, an Original Six franchise.

"They have a generational player. I’m going to be working with Darren Pang, who is great. I’ve had so many great partners, and you can just put him on the list as another one.”

While thrilled about the new role, Ball admitted sadness at leaving Calgary.

“But a huge negative is leaving Calgary, because I love it here. This has become home. It’s been 10 years. I love the people I’ve worked with. The Flames have been amazing.”

Acknowledging Ball's departure, Chris Cuthbert tweeted,

“First Chicago gets Bedard and now Rick. The Hawks are loading up! Congrats to Rick, as fine a person as he is a great broadcaster.”

Expressing gratitude for the support, Rick Ball said:

“The fact that people watched and enjoyed it, it means a ton to me. It just means a lot to me that what we did for a decade means a lot to other people. It’s been overwhelming.”