"We've moved on from last night": HC Peter Laviolette brushes aside disappointing loss to Flames ahead of heavyweight Rangers vs Leafs showdown 

New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette is focusing on the next game after a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. The Rangers struggled to move the puck and create offense. Laviolette is not dwelling on the loss as he looks to prepare his team for their upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ad

The loss to Calgary was New York’s second straight at home. The team had trouble in the neutral zone and turned the puck over too often. After Wednesday's practice, Laviolette admitted they addressed the issue during the game, but the problem remained. Despite the struggles, he is looking ahead instead of focusing on past mistakes.

"If you had a crystal ball and knew in advance, you’d obviously address it before the game." Laviolette said. "We talk about the things that make us successful, and we played a better brand of hockey in the previous four games, even if the results didn’t always go our way. But last night, we addressed it during the game, on the bench and between periods — it just never really changed."

Ad

Trending

(from 2:01 mark onwards)

Laviolette added the team had discussed the loss and moved on. Their next challenge is against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, a team with 41 wins. The Rangers need to improve their game to compete with them. Laviolette said the team must learn from mistakes and focus on the next game.

"We’ve moved on from last night. Everything’s been on the table this morning, and now we’re focusing on the next one. We’ve got to be better — we acknowledge that," he added.

Ad

(from 0:05 mark onwards)

Ad

Toronto is a strong team and will likely take advantage of any mistakes. The Rangers must play better to stay in the contest and hope to win. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Peter Laviolette expressed his disappointment during Rangers' postgame comments

NY Rangers coach Peter Laviolette was not happy after the 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. He said his team lacked intensity and was not ready to play.

Ad

"It was — it was not there. There was nothing there." Laviolette said postgame via NHL.com. "So, they were faster than us. They got to the ice quicker than us. They were more ready, and so that’s the way the game played out."

Artemi Panarin scored early for the Rangers at 1:13 of the first period. Calgary tied the game at 10:22 when Nazem Kadri scored on a rebound. Matt Coronato gave the Flames the lead later in the period with a power-play goal.

Ad

New York struggled in the second period and had only three shots on goal.

"The same as the message after the first period – wasn’t good enough," he added.

With the loss, New York fell one point behind the Montreal Canadiens in the Wild Card race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama