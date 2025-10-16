"We don't want to win in three years": Connor Bedard reveals lofty aspirations from young Chicago Blackhawks squad

The Chicago Blackhawks took a resounding 8-3 win against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night. Their star center, Connor Bedard, led the way with three assists in the game. The team has now won back-to-back games after starting the season with two losses in regulation and one in overtime.

Connor Bedard has, in the past, been vocal about his frustration with the team being unable to compete, finishing 8th in the Central Division in the last three seasons. But after a game like Wednesday's, where all youngsters showed their collective potential, even the 20-year-old is hopeful for a turnaround.

During TNT's postgame show, Bedard, appearing alongside Frank Nazar, opened up about their chances.

"Yeah, I think for us we got to build that kind of identity of who we're going to be," Bedard said. (1:50) "We're young, like you said, we're fast. We're going to play with energy. We're competitive.

"We want to win. We don't want to win in three years. We want to win now. We just got to work hard and play our game and not kind of deviate from that. When you win some, you lose some, but if we stick to what we are, then I think we'll be good."

The Chicago Blackhawks are the third-youngest team in the league, consisting of youth both in the forward lines led by Bedard, Frank Nazar, Colton Dach, and on the blue line with players like Alex Vlasic and Sam Rinzel. The team's experienced members include players in the age 29 to 32 bracket, with only Nick Foligno (37) and the injured Shea Weber (40) aged older.

Frank Nazar on Chicago fueling motivation from Winter Classic loss against St. Louis

On New Year's this year, the Blackhawks hosted the Blues at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs. The Blues blew away their opponents in a 6-2 win. As per forward Frank Nazar, the loss was fresh in the minds of a few Hawks players as they took the ice on Wednesday.

"Definitely feels good. I think a lot of us still remember the Winter Classic last year. So going into the games, every time we play them, we're thinking about it, and knowing how that game went, and wishing we could have it back," Nazar said. (3:27) "That's something that at least myself, and I know a few other guys think of. And it's definitely felt sweet today."

The Blackhawks would look to continue on their impressive run. With 5 points, they are currently fourth in the Central Division.

