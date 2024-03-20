"We will get destroyed in the playoffs": Fans react to Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-3 loss to Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers secured a 4-3 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Wells Fargo Center. Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost contributed a goal and an assist each for the Flyers, who had lost three of their last four games. Travis Sanheim and Scott Laughton also found the net for Philadelphia, while goaltender Samuel Ersson made 27 saves.

Toronto, who have now lost consecutive games, saw John Tavares record a goal and two assists, with Auston Matthews adding two assists. Tyler Bertuzzi notched a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, while goaltender Ilya Samsonov stopped 25 shots.

Leafs fans are feeling the sting of another tough loss tonight. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to show their frustration at being destroyed in the playoffs.

Fans are showing their discomfort with coach Sheldon Keefe and are demanding a change.

Some fans are also furious about the performances of Morgan Reilly and T.J. Brodie.

Fans also pointed out playtime and gave their opinion on it.

The Philadelphia Flyers' win came hours after captain Sean Couturier was a healthy scratch, yet they responded impressively to the challenge. The victory was particularly significant as it followed a 6-2 defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs just five days prior.

Philadelphia Flyers hold off Toronto Maple Leafs' comeback attempt

The Philadelphia Flyers took an early lead against the Toronto Maple Leafs as Owen Tippett scored just 19 seconds into the first period with a wrist shot. Travis Sanheim extended the lead to 2-0 56 seconds into the second period with a shot from the right circle, assisted by Garnet Hathaway. Frost increased the lead to 3-0 at 16:26 with a wrist shot from the high slot.

However, Toronto fought back in the third period. William Nylander scored on the power play at 1:11, making it 3-1 with a snapshot from the left circle. Tyler Bertuzzi narrowed the gap to 3-2 at 10:16, assisted by Rielly.

Scott Laughton scored for the Flyers at 13:00, making it 4-2 after coming out of the penalty box and receiving a wraparound pass from Tippett. John Tavares brought the Maple Leafs within one at 17:50 with a goal in front of the net with the extra attacker on.

Ryan Reaves of the Toronto Maple Leafs left the game following a first-period fight with Flyers' Nicolas Deslauriers at 4:53 and did not return.