"We have to win the Stanley Cup": Rangers' Artemi Panarin opens up about the pressure mounting on Presidents' Trophy winners ahead of playoffs

The New York Rangers are coming off a fantastic regular season campaign, but Artemi Panarin can already feel the heat of the impending playoffs. The 32-year-old recently spoke about the weight of expectations riding on their shoulders as they gear up for a deep Stanley Cup playoffs run. In fact, "Breadman" has his eyes on the ultimate prize.

The Rangers finished the 2023-24 regular season with an outstanding 55-23-4 record, securing the Presidents' Trophy in the process. While the Blue Shirts may have managed to win their first regular season crown since 2015, the mounting pressure to bring home the Stanley Cup is ever present, perhaps now more than ever.

"I feel pressure for the team. I feel it for the Rangers. We have to win the Stanley Cup. That’s not just my personal pressure," Artemi Panarin said while speaking to lohud.com.

Last year's disappointing playoff exit still lingers in Panarin's mind. Despite the player’s outstanding regular-season stats, critics have questioned his ability to perform when it matters most. Panarin, however, remains focused on his goal: helping the Rangers win the Stanley Cup.

The NY Rangers will host the Washington Capitals in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday. Panarin and Co. are serious contenders this season and will be looking to end their three-decade championship drought with a collective team effort.

Artemi Panarin feels he’s in a ‘better spot’

The 2023-24 season has clearly shaped Panarin’s performances for the better. Previously criticized for occasionally sticking to the perimeter, he now actively seeks to position himself closer to the goal, utilizing his agility and speed to carve out space for scoring chances.

During the same interview, Artemi Panarin spoke about the changes in his play style and how his numbers have gone up at 32. He mentioned how he has been at ease since the beginning of the year.

“The atmosphere and everything has been better for me. All year, I’ve felt like I’m in a better spot," Panarin said.

The left wing played all 82 games this season, tallying an impressive 49 goals, 71 assists, and a +18 plus-minus rating. As a leader in the locker room, the Rangers will be looking at Artemi Panarin to help them shake off the disappointment of last season's playoff run.

