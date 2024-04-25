"We aren't winning anything LOL": Hockey fans react to USA's initial 15-man roster for 2024 IIHF World Championship

Ahead of the 2024 IIHF World Championships, USA Hockey has revealed its initial 15-man roster that will represent the national team. Stacked with talent, the roster features forwards like Brady Tkachuk, Matt Boldy, Cole Caufield, and Dylan Larkin, alongside defensemen like Seth Jones and Zach Werenski.

However, fans were quick to react to the roster on X, where many expressed their dissatisfaction with either missing names or the choice of some players, including Alex Lyon in goal.

“Alex Lyon in net? We ain't winning anything LOL,” wrote one fan.

Another user said: “Alex Lyon? Really? You think the team can score a minimum of 5 a game?"

Given multiple star players are amid the Stanley Cup playoffs, it makes sense that a handful of big names will be missing from the NT roster. Some fans were hopeful that stars like Connor Hellebuyck and Auston Matthews will join soon:

However, others were skeptical of Team USA’s chances in the upcoming event:

One fan asked: “Are we trying to win….? Or?”

“Dreadful. that team isn't winning anything,” another fan commented.

“Oh they’re getting SLAMMED,” wrote another user.

Nevertheless, some fans were also optimistic about the initial lineup and were eagerly waiting for the big event.

Team USA roster and key details

Team USA’s inaugural game in the 2024 IIHF Men’s World Championship will be against Sweden on May 10, 2024. The venue is Ostrava, Czechia, and the game is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET.

Prior to the game, the USA will have a pre-tournament match against Slovakia on May 7. The competition starts on May 10 and May 26, 2024, will see the Championship game.

While this is not the final roster for the tournament, here is the 15-player list that was originally released by USA Hockey.

Matt Boldy (Forward)

Cole Caufield (Forward)

Joel Farabee (Forward)

Johnny Gaudreau (Forward)

Luke Kunin (Forward)

Dylan Larkin (Forward)

Shane Pinto (Forward)

Brady Tkachuk (Forward)

Trevor Zegras (Forward)

Luke Hughes (Defenseman)

Seth Jones (Defenseman)

Jake Sanderson (Defenseman)

Alex Vlasic (Defenseman)

Zach Werenski (Defenseman)

Alex Lyon (Goaltender)

Who else would you like to watch in the lineup for Team USA?