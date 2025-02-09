"WEEGER AND TANEV ROBBED": NHL fans react as Drew Doughty replaces Alex Pietrangelo for Team Canada at 4 Nations tourney

The LA Kings confirmed Drew Doughty’s addition to Team Canada’s roster on Saturday. He will replace Alex Pietrangelo, who withdrew from the 4 Nations Face-Off due to injury on Jan. 26.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported Drew Doughty's inclusion in the tournament, which will take place in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20.

Following the announcement, fans quickly reacted to the decision.

"WEEGER AND TANEV ROBBED," one fan wrote, referencing Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar missing out on a roster spot.

"1 point in 5 games and a -1. Brandt Clarke has been better ffs," another fan commented, criticizing Doughty’s recent production.

"Lol Canada is cooked" another fan wrote.

This marks Doughty’s first time representing Canada since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, where he won gold. He is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, a World Cup champion and a World Junior gold medalist.

Here are some more reactions to Doughtly's inclusion in the tournament.

"Lol kings fans know he’s been bad since he came back. USA winning gold now," a fan wrote.

"I'm not a Kings fan, but imagine trashing Drew Doughty. He is a hall of fame defensman," another fan said.

"Should be Mack Weegar’s spot. Well done hockey Canada. Didn’t learn anything from the juniors," a fan wrote.

Team Canada's captain Sidney Crosby praised Drew Doughty

After Drew Doughty’s selection was made official, Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby talked about Doughty's importance to the team.

“Obviously he’s got a ton of experience internationally and then in the NHL on the runs that he’s been on with LA,” Crosby said. (via Washington Post) “But I think above that too he’s pretty versatile back there."

"He’s a guy you can play in any situation, really, so I think just his experience and the fact that he can play in a lot of different situations would be things that he brings.”

However, Crosby’s status for the tournament remains uncertain. He missed the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday due to an upper-body injury.

Doughty, 35, missed 47 games this season after breaking his left ankle in a preseason game on Sept. 25. He returned on Jan. 29 and has one assist in five games, averaging 26:07 of ice time.

Last week, Doughty expressed his interest in joining the team, saying,

"I want to be there."

He also expressed his confidence about his recovery and believes he is ready.

"I'm still doing a decent job, but not as good as I know I can do," Doughty said, via NHL.com. "But, yeah, pretty good, I think, considering how long I missed. But I'm going to improve and get better. … When you miss that many games, like, no matter how much stuff you do off the ice, you got to get game situations."

Canada will open the tournament against Sweden on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal.

