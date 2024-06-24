"Welcome back, old friend" "That looks sick": NHL fans react to new leaked Anaheim Ducks team logo

A potential new surprise has surfaced for Anaheim Ducks fans. A Reddit user who goes by the username u/insheepclothing shared a screenshot of the Honda Center app. In the updated app, the Ducks are represented by a new logo.

The new logo takes us back to the 2006–07 era but with a new touch. The green is gone and the two crossing sticks have changed their color from yellow to solid orange.

The Reddit user captioned:

"Update to Honda Center app leaks new Ducks logo"

Immediately, several fans joined in the comment section to share their responses to the newly changed Anaheim Ducks logo.

"Lord in heaven, that looks sick. Welcome back, old friend." a fan said,

"Honestly I dig it, looks quite clean. Pretty sure this matches with the jersey leak too right?" a fan said,

"I'm feeling old now. I saw this logo disappear just to return. Think I'll have time to do so again during my lifetime." another fan said,

Here are some more reactions from fans on X to the Anaheim Ducks update:

"I like it. When I heard they were "modernizing" it I immediately got concerned but they kept the changes small so that it still looks like the old logo first and foremost." a fan said,

"Looks pretty good, think it lines up with the potential jersey leak from the other day. Need to see higher resolution to firm up my opinion. Does look more aggressive, not sure if it's just subtle or if I'm imagining things. Eyes look slightly angrier and think it's leaning towards the left more than the old logo." a fan explained in detail,

"goodbye wish dot com stealth bomber logo, nobody will miss you" a fan said,

Anaheim Ducks appointed Richard Clune as new assistant coach

Richard Clune, 37, has been appointed assistant coach for the Anaheim Ducks, joining from the Toronto Maple Leafs where he served in coaching roles for two seasons.

Beginning as a Player Development Coach in 2022, he transitioned to Assistant Coach for the Toronto Marlies in November 2023. In his debut season, the Marlies reached the Calder Cup Playoffs with a record of 26-21-8 after his arrival, notably boosting their power play from 13.0% to 21.9%.

Clune's playing career featured 139 NHL games with Los Angeles, Nashville, and Toronto, tallying 22 points and 327 penalty minutes. He also played 593 AHL games, contributing 151 points and 1,607 PIM.

Originally drafted by the Dallas Stars in 2005, Clune captained the Marlies and won a Calder Cup with them in 2018.