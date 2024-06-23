"Well they are definitely McDavid fans" "Who wants to tell them?": NHL community reacts to Oilers fans wearing 'Hawk Tuah' printed team jersey

Edmonton Oilers fans have welcomed the new viral catchphrase before Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

This new phrase is not related to hockey but has become viral on social media. It all began with a viral video featuring a young woman, identified as Hailey Welch.

Her response during a street interview instantly became popular on TikTok. She was asked a rather risque question and her answer wasn't very modest:

“Oh, you gotta give him that hawk tuah and sp*t on that thang!”

Trending

The internet quickly embraced the phrase 'hawk tuah', making it a trending topic. Recently, two Edmonton Oilers fans took the trend to the next level by proudly wearing custom team jerseys adorned with the phrase, 'hawk tuah', on the back. The image was shared by a fan on X with the caption:

"This city is ALIVE"

Expand Tweet

Soon NHL fans started reacting to the image:

“Well, they are definitely McDavid fans,” one fan humorously remarked.

Expand Tweet

"Who wants to tell them?" another fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Coulda bought a Jarri Kurri or Gretzky jersey but copped these instead 😂😂😂😂 Wtf," a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

'Hawk TUAH girl and Oilers Cans girl, EDMONTON Cup cant ever be stopped," a fan said.

"OMG! It's not US vs Canada, they are united and better than ever!" another fan said.

"I don't follow hockey but I can safely say oils need this win more n hockey needs this win," one fan said.

Edmonton Oilers will need to replicate the previous three plays in Game 7

The Edmonton Oilers have made an incredible comeback in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final after losing the first three games. They forced a Game 7 after winning 5-1 in Game 6 against the Florida Panthers. Captain Connor McDavid has played a big role so far in his team's success.

“We worked hard to put ourselves in this position,” McDavid said on Sunday. “It’s a great opportunity for our group and I’m looking forward to it.” (via NHL.com)

Coach Kris Knoblauch talked about the team's focus on winning their final game of the season.

“It’s been a long year and players have had their backs against the wall since November, a couple of playoff series and definitely the last three or four games here,” Knoblauch said.

“Our goal here is to win our last game of the season. I think there’s 32 teams in the NHL that want the last game to be a victory. If you ask any team after it’s done, they’re disappointed if they don’t win that last game. We want to win the last game.”

The Oilers are ready to leave everything on the ice in their quest for the Stanley Cup. If they do so, it will be only the second instance of a team winning the final after going 3-0 down. The only other occasion when such a comeback was registered was in 1942, by the Toronto Maple Leafs.