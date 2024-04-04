"What a big tough man you are" - NHL fans react to K’Andre Miller's dig at Devils' John Marino after massive opening faceoff scrap

The game between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils opened with a faceoff scrap between Rangers' K’Andre Miller and Devils' John Marino. After the encounter, NHL fans voiced their opinions on the confrontation on social media.

Miller had delivered a verbal jab at Marino, which sparked reactions across X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

One user, @jganz8, pointed out the physical discrepancy between the two players:

"Yeah 4 inches and 30 pounds on him. What a big tough man you are."

Expand Tweet

Another user, @brycewilsoon, humorously noted that Miller was in a league of his own compared to Marino:

"3 weight classes above Marino. Miller is so brave!"

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, a user, @ManningMason, questioned Marino's decision to fight with someone in a different weight class:

"Why’d Marino fight him if they were in different weight classes guys."

Expand Tweet

Another user, @TheNJDevil74, tweeted:

"Not sure what Green was expecting but it definitely wasn't a full line brawl."

On a lighter note, a user, @okaymaddam, humorously speculated that the altercation might have been Miller's first time on the ice:

"Might be first time on ice."

A user, @mjcnjd5989, sarcastically congratulated K’Andre Miller on his victory:

"Lol yeah too small, going against a guy thats way out of his weight class. Congrats guy."

K’Andre Miller and Rangers engaged in a brawl against Devils

The Rangers and the Devils started Wednesday night's game with an all-out brawl involving all 10 players on the ice right from the opening faceoff. The main showdown was between Rangers' Matt Rempe and Devils' Kurtis MacDermid, stemming from their previous encounter in March.

Rempe and MacDermid were in a prolonged fight, with both teams seeing four players each ejected from the game two seconds in. Despite the chaos, MacDermid expressed his respect for Rempe as a young player trying to establish himself in the league.

The Rangers eventually won 4-3 over the Devils, and Chris Kreider scored the decisive power-play goal. We also saw fights between interim head coaches Travis Green and Peter Laviolette.