"What a brain fart", "Life without parole": Biz, NHL fans react as Nicolas Roy is ejected for vicious cross-check on Oilers' Trent Frederic

In a heated Game 2 matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights, tempers flared as Vegas forward Nicolas Roy found himself on the wrong side of the law.

At the 5:37 mark of overtime, with the game tied 4-4, Vegas forward Nicolas Roy delivered a vicious cross-check directly to the head of Oilers forward Trent Frederic along the boards. Roy was immediately ejected from the game and given a 5-minute major penalty for the dangerous hit.

Fans on social media did not hold back in criticizing Roy's actions. Analyst Paul Bissonnette tweeted:

“What a brain fart."

Another fan wrote:

"Life without parole"

"Dude just blew a fuse, one of the dumbest most selfish penalties I’ve ever seen," a fan commented.

"And at least a 3-game suspension," another wrote.

Here are some more reactions from fans calling out the dangerous move.

"I'll never understand why the pros cross check as much as they do. It's such a pathetic play, even if you get away with it, it's sore loser crap." one fan wrote.

"dumbest play i’ve ever seen if we lose cuz of him he needs a time out for a game or two to think about what he did" another fan wrote.

Jake Walman, Vasily Podkolzin, Darnell Nurse, and Evander Kane found the back of the net for the Oilers, while Victor Olofsson (two goals), William Karlsson, and Alex Pietrangelo scored for the Golden Knights.

Game recap: Oilers 5-4 OT win against Vegas

Victor Olofsson put Vegas on board with a power-play goal at 8:42 of the first. The Oilers' Jake Walman scored in the mid-second period, and Vasily Podkolzin scored at 15:18 of the second with a snap shot.

The Oilers then added another goal at 17:17 off an Evander Kane front net goal to make it 3-1. William Karlsson scored at 18:10 to cut the lead to 3-2. In the early third period, Evander Kane made it 4-2 with a wrist shot. At 4:32, Olofsson scored his second goal on the power play to cut the lead to 4-3.

Then, Alex Pietrangelo tied the game 4-4 at 11:58 by beating Calvin Pickard to force overtime. Leon Draisaitl scored with Connor McDavid's assist to lift the Oilers to a 5–4 win over Vegas.

