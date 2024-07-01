“What a brat” “Don’t blame him”: NHL fans react as Nick Robertson demands trade from Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Nick Robertson has requested to be traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs, insider Chris Johnston reports. According to Johnston, sources close to the situation have stated that Nick Robertson does not plan to re-sign with the Leafs.

The news of Robertson’s trade demands did not sit well with fans. Some fans voiced their displeasure at the reports, taking to social media to express their thoughts. Here’s a look at some choice comments.

“What a brat. I figured this guy wouldn’t sign for 1m he’s got way too big ego. How many goals did he get in the playoffs?” one fan weighed in.

“This is all Keefe’s fault for not utilizing him properly,” this fan chimed in, blaming GM Sheldon Keefe.

“Thank you for using him wrong Sheldon,” said another fan pointing the finger at the Leafs GM.

However, not all fans voiced negative thoughts. Some fans were sympathetic to Nick Roberston, showing their support in this situation. Here’s what some of these fans had to say.

“Don’t blame him. Sucks cause he’s clearly a solid scorer. Was hoping a new coach may unlock him fully,” this fan opined.

“Don’t blame him at all,” another fan stated.

“Translation: I want to be traded to a team where I can still be playing hockey in May and June,” a fan posted.

Robertson is a restricted free agent. As such, the Maple Leafs hold exclusive negotiating rights with him as long as they extend him a qualifying offer. In that scenario, the Leafs can choose to trade or keep him even if he doesn’t sign a contract heading into next season.

Leafs extend qualifying offer to Nick Robertson

The Leafs had till Sunday to extend a qualifying offer to Nick Robertson, given his status as a pending restricted free agent. If the Leafs had not extended the offer, Robertson would have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Late Sunday, the Leafs issued the offer valued at $814K, according to PuckPedia. The ball is now in Robertson’s court. He can choose to sign or sit out until the Leafs find a team interested in Robertson.

This situation gets more complex as the Leafs cannot send him to the AHL. So, Robertson risks sitting out the season unless a deal gets done one way or another.

Robertson scored 14 goals and added 13 assists in 56 games last season. Robertson predominantly played a bottom-six role, mainly on the third line. However, Robertson does have top-six potential. He’s shown signs of high-end talent while playing on the second line with John Tavares.

Ultimately, Robertson could be facing a long summer. There is no reason for the Leafs to make trading Nick Robertson a priority. While he could be a throw-in as part of a bigger deal, Robertson will likely need to be patient this summer.