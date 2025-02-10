What is Cameron Allen accused of? All we know about Capitals prospect alleged involvement in drunk driving incident

Washington Capitals prospect and London Knights player Cameron Allen was arrested in London, Ontario, after a drunk driving incident.

According to a report on the London police website, the police responded to a crash around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2025, near Colonel Talbot Road and Clayton Walk. They found an empty running vehicle with signs of a collision. Blood was seen on the driver’s side door and on the ground nearby.

Officers later found Allen at a nearby home and arrested him. One passenger had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Allen, 20, faces charges including impaired driving, exceeding the legal blood alcohol limit, failing to remain at the scene, failing to report an accident and violating novice driver alcohol rules.

He was reportedly released from custody and will appear in court on March 6. The Washington Capitals and London Knights have not commented yet.

Who is Cameron Allen? A look at Capitals forwards' personal life and hockey career

Cameron Allen was born on January 7, 2005, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He is a Canadian hockey player who started his career with the Toronto Young Nationals. Allen plays as a right-shot defenseman. He is 6’0” and weighs 196 pounds. The Washington Capitals drafted him in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft (136th overall).

In 2019-20, Cam Allen played for the Toronto Nationals U15 AAA team in the GTHL U15 league. He recorded 14 goals, 12 assists, and 26 points in 33 games. He also had 82 penalty minutes. In 2020-21, he was on the Toronto Nationals U16 AAA team.

Allen later joined the Guelph Storm in the OHL, where he continued developing as a defenseman. In the 2024-25 season, Allen has played for two teams. He started the OHL season with Guelph Storm, scoring seven goals and 25 points. Later, he moved to London Knights and has notched up four goals and 17 points for the team.

Allen is a mobile, two-way defenseman evident in his offensive contributions. He makes smart plays, and handles the puck well under pressure and helps in breakouts. His timing and positioning allow him to support both offense and defense.

Cameron Allen signed an entry-level contract in July

In July 2024, the Washington Capitals signed defenseman Cameron Allen to a three-year entry-level contract worth $886,667 per year.

Allen won the OHL’s Top First-Year Player award in 2021-22. He won gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and captained Canada to bronze at the 2023 U18 World Championship. NHL Central Scouting ranked him 46th among North American skaters in 2023.

