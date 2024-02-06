What did Carter Hart do? Latest on Flyers goalie as he surrenders to Police over Hockey Canada scandal involvement

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart is one of five hockey players who have been charged by the London Police for alleged sexual assault.

Hart, alongside Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton and Cal Foote, has been charged with one count of sexual assault, while New Jersey Devils' Michael McCleod has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The charges stem from the players' involvement in the 2018 Hockey Canada scandal. While London Police initially concluded their investigation in 2019 without pressing any charges, the case was reopened back in 2022 following immense public pressure.

On Monday, Hart surrendered to Canadian authorities to formally face his alleged sexual assault charge. Hart's legal representation is now expected to challenge the charge in court.

Hart was due for a contract extension at the end of this season. But with the recent development, the Flyers are unlikely to offer the 25-year-old goaltender a new deal.

In his final season with the Flyers, Carter Hart comes with a $3.9 million cap hit. Once he's a restricted free agent, his qualifying offer will likely be around $4.4 million.

NHL insider Darren Dreger reported that the Philadelphia Flyers, alongside the New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames, would receive a salary cap relief for their players being charged in the investigation.

London Police apologize to woman affected by Hockey Canada scandal involving Carter Hart and other NHL stars

The London Police Department in Ontario held a press conference on Monday to address questions and updates stemming from their investigation. London Police Chief Thai Truong took the opportunity to apologize to the woman, identified as E.M., who has been at the center of the scandal.

"I want to extend on behalf of the London Police service my sincerest apology to the victim, to her family for the amount of time that it has taken to reach this point," Truong said.

"This should not take this long. It shouldn't take years and years for us to arrive to the outcome of today," he added. "But I can assure you, I am confident, confident that this will not happen again."

It is unclear as to how the NHL will proceed with the matter at hand. While no official statement has come from their end, commissioner Gary Bettman said they would await the conclusion of the judicial proceedings before making any judgment.