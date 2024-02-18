"What a clown": NHL fans left divided as Radko Gudas slams Maple Leaf's Max Domi

In a recent clash between the Anaheim Ducks and the Toronto Maple Leafs, a fiery altercation erupted between the Ducks' Radko Gudas and the Maple Leafs' Max Domi, leaving NHL fans divided.

The incident occurred in the first period of the game, with under nine minutes remaining. With the Maple Leafs already comfortably leading 3-0, frustration played a role in Radko Gudas's decision to engage in the altercation, plus a little check from Domi.

The brawl quickly caught the attention of hockey fans, with Bleacher Report's Open Ice sharing a video of the scuffle with the caption:

"Here we go 👀 Radko Gudas drops the gloves in his first game back since the 'Scream' when Gudas was with Florida."

One fan wasted no time in criticizing Radko Gudas's choice of opponent, commenting,

"Gudas fights the smallest guy. What a clown."

However, not all reactions were negative towards Radko Gudas. Some fans praised his assertiveness on the ice, with one remarking,

"Gudas living rent-free in the heads of the Leafs."

Radko Gudas and the Ducks lost to the Leafs 9-2

Auston Matthews led the Maple Leafs to a resounding 9-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, securing his second consecutive and sixth (of the season) hat trick and pushing his NHL-leading goal total to 48. With two assists in the game, Matthews achieved a career-high five points.

His performance earned him a place in the record books, as he surpassed the Toronto franchise record for hat tricks in a season, previously held by hockey legends such as Reg Noble, Babe Dye, and Darryl Sittler.

“It’s pretty remarkable. Credit to him for getting into those spaces and being as dynamic as he is,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.

The 26-year-old American is now the 10th NHL player to score six hat tricks in a single season, a feat last done by Mario Lemieux in 1995–96. Matthews' contributions sealed the victory for the Maple Leafs, who improved to 29-16-8 on the season.

William Nylander had a standout performance, contributing a goal and two assists to reach 500 career points. Bobby McMann, Nick Robertson, Jake McCabe, and Tyler Bertuzzi also found the back of the net for Toronto, while Martin Jones made 19 saves to anchor the defense.

The Ducks managed to find some success on offense, with Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano each tallying a goal, but their efforts were overshadowed by Toronto's dominant performance.