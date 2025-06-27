What does decentralized NHL draft mean? Why 2025 event in Los Angeles will be unlike any other seen before

For the first time, the NHL draft is going to be decentralized. In 2025, the draft will operate unlike any before it in this sport's history. Provided this one is a success and well-liked, it could be the future of the event. But what does decentralized even mean?

It simply means that every team's executives and personnel will be remote. The prospects and commissioner, and those who call the players up on stage, will all be in Los Angeles, but those making the picks will not be.

They'll be elsewhere but will convene virtually with one another. New York Islanders GM Mathieu Darche said via NHL:

"I enjoy being on the draft floor and having everyone in one city, but other sports do it like this, so, I'm comfortable this way. With me just starting, it's nice to have everybody here and focused. I enjoy the in-person, I won't lie, but whatever the league decides, I'll be doing my job."

Following each team's selection, the prospect will go up with a hat and jersey as normal, but then they'll enter a virtual room where they'll talk with the new coaches and executives. It'll be a 360-degree virtual room, so it'll feel real.

Executive discusses new NHL draft format

For the first time, the NHL draft won't be entirely live and in-person. This change has been met with praise and detraction, with some executives not sure how to feel about drafting remotely for the first time in the league's history.

The Kings' president discussed the NHL Draft (Imagn)

Los Angeles Kings president Luc Robitaille said via NHL:

“Some people like it; some people don’t. I put a lot of value on what scouts do in the season and the traveling and so forth, so the less distraction you have when you’re in the room, when it’s time to make a decision that can impact a franchise for 10-plus years, I think it's very important.

“Is the show itself, being on the floor and talking to everyone fun? Yes. But at the end of the day, that draft every year could make or break a franchise.”

Robitaille will be one of the closest executives to the draft as he'll be in Los Angeles but won't be in the building.

