"What a disaster, What a joke, What a shame": Isles fans irate as New York Islanders squander three-goal lead in 5-3 Game 2 loss vs Hurricanes

New York Islanders fans were left frustrated after squandering a three-goal lead and losing 5-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 on Monday.

The Islanders started strong and were up 3-0 against Carolina in the second period. However, the Hurricanes shifted the momentum and took control of the game in the final two periods.

The Hurricanes dominated the Isles and took control of the play while on the offense, outshooting the New York Islanders 29-5 in the last two periods.

Moreover, the Islanders only managed one shot on goal, while the Hurricanes had four on 17 shots in the final period.

Expand Tweet

The Hurricanes lead the seven-game series 2-0. Before this game, the Islanders were 81-0 while holding a three-goal lead in a playoff game.

Islanders fans were furious with their team's outing and took to X to share their opinions. One resentful fan tweeted:

"What a disaster, what a joke, what a shame. Absolutely horrid."

Another opined for a change in coaching:

"Games like this highlight how far behind we are when compared to the league’s best. Less speed, skill, physicality, shots, etc, etc. Lou has run back the same aging group year after year. This isn’t the same team from 3 years ago. It needs to end now. Lou has to go."

One chimed in:

"That was embarrassing, just forfeit the next 2 and save your fans from anymore"

More reactions followed from upset Islanders fans:

"How do you choke that hard in a game so big," one commented"

"Islanders can’t kill 60 minute Hurricanes power play, lose 5-3," another wrote

"players made me more embarrassed acting like babies at the end than giving up 5 unanswered," one X user posted

How Carolina Hurricanes downed the New York Islanders in Game 2

In Game 2, the Carolina Hurricanes hosted the New York Islanders at the PNC Arena. After going down 3-0 in the second period, the Canes mounted a remarkable comeback in the third period to beat the Isles 5-3.

Kyle Palmieri put the New York Islanders on board at 16:22 of the first period. Bo Horvat's one-timer at 19:45 gave the visitors a two-goal cushion before heading into the second period.

Anders Lee extended New York's lead to 3-0 as he tipped in a shot from Jean-Gabriel Pageau in front of the Hurricanes net on the powerplay.

Teuvo Teravainen scored a powerplay goal for the Hurricanes on Jake Guentzel's assist to cut the deficit to 3-1 before heading into the final period.

In the third period, the Hurricanes left no room for the Islanders to extend their advantage. At 10:43, Seth Jarvis made it 3-2 after slotting the puck for a wrist shot from the left circle under the crossbar.

Sebastian Aho made it 3-3 before Jordan Martinook scored to amek it 4-3 for the Hurricanes nine seconds later in the third period. Guentzle scored the winner for the Hurricanes on an empty net with 56 seconds left in regulation time.

Jarvis notched up three points, while Aho, Guentzel, and Andrei Svechnikov garnered two points apiece for Carolina on the night. Between the pipes, Frederick Andersen made nine saves on 12 shots for the Hurricanes.

Game 3 of the Round 1 series between the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes takes place on Thursday at the UBS Arena. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET.