What is Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome? Looking at why Jets' Chaz Lucius retired from professional hockey

21-year-old Chaz Lucius announced his retirement from professional hockey after being diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS).

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is an inherited condition that impacts the connective tissues. People with EDS often have very flexible joints, stretchy or fragile skin, and are more likely to get hurt easily.

It can cause problems like bruising easily, slow healing, and, in more serious cases, even dangerous issues like blood vessels or organ rupture.

As per Cleveland Clinic, EDS is:

“A genetic condition that makes your body’s connective tissue weaker than it should be.”

Lucius announced his retirement on Tuesday after his revealing being diagnosed with the condition.

"With this diagnosis of EDS,I now realize that my body impacted by EDS could not handle the physical nature of playing hockey,”Lucius said.

Lucius was a first-round draft pick by the Winnipeg Jets in 2021. Though he never played in the NHL, he scored seven goals and 27 points in 54 AHL games for the Jets' minor league affiliate, the Manitoba Moose.

For Lucius, the impact of EDS was evident in the recurring injuries he faced during his hockey career.

“Chaz Lucius needs to stay healthy. He’s finished three straight seasons on the sidelines and, at 20 years old, can already name his shoulder, knee and ankle as ‘body parts repaired by surgery.’” said The Athletic’s Murat Ates.

In his retirement announcement, Lucius explained that he had struggled with these "various joint injuries" for years, unaware that his body was being affected by the underlying condition of EDS.

It was only after a recent diagnosis that he realized his physical limitations were not simply a case of "bad luck," but a result of the genetic disorder.

Winnipeg Jets support Chaz Lucius' decision to retire

Winnipeg Jets voiced their full support for top prospect Chaz Lucius' difficult decision to retire from professional hockey at the age of 21.

Lucius was ranked the Jets' top prospect for 2023, but a year later, he had fallen to eighth among Jets prospects, due to his injury struggles.

In a statement, the Jets organization said:

"After much discussion and consultation with Chaz, his representatives and medical professionals, the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club fully supports his difficult decision to retire.Chaz’s condition and struggles with EDS put him at risk of injury... so we understand his choice."

Lucius also expressed his appreciation for the Jets' support and said he looks forward to advocating for others suffering from EDS.

