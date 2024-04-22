"What an embarrassment to have an optional skate after last night": NHL fans flame Toronto Maple Leafs' low turnout at practice after 5-1 loss

The Toronto Maple Leafs faced yet another disappointing loss against the Boston Bruins on Saturday in their opening game of the Eastern Conference playoffs. After the defeat, the Leafs held an optional stake instead of practice on Sunday, where only a few players showed up.

NHL Insider Chris Johnston reported that a few players were in attendance, including William Nylander during the optional skate that took place in the afternoon. Fans were not pleased with the low turnout in the session ahead of their Game 2 clash with the Bruins.

Expand Tweet

Some fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment with the team, the management and even the players’ commitment.

Expand Tweet

“OMG that's great. Now the leafs may only lose 5-2. No goaltending, no defense but Nylander will take them to the promise land LOL. pathetic!”, another user chimed in.

“7 guys showed up? Seven??? And most are not even guys who will be playing. My god this isn't good,” another fan tweeted, expressing his bewilderment at the low turnout of players in practice.

Fans were particularly upset about the team having an optional skate after a particularly bad performance the night before. They felt that the team should be putting in more effort to improve their performance and address the shortcomings in play.

Some even pointed out that the captain should have led the charge in practice.

“Highly optional? The core should have been bag skated led by the captain,” a fan tweeted.

“A 5-1 loss and uninspired performance does not warrant an "optional skate". Hold a practice for God's sake,” wrote another fan.

“The captain should have made everyone one of the players turn up to practise, certainly not optional!”, tweeted another fan expressing the same sentiment.

While fans were skeptical of allowing players a one-day rest ahead of Game 2, Sheldon Keefe and his team will be looking to capitalize on their best assets to make a turnaround in Boston.

Game 2 challenge for the Toronto Maple Leafs

The upcoming game on the road could be the turning point for the Maple Leafs. While Nylander has returned to the ice since his ‘undisclosed’ injury, coach Keefe has not provided any update on the player.

Nylander's absence was notable in Game 1, especially on the power play, where his scoring prowess could have made a significant difference. With his possible return, the Leafs can bolster their offensive capabilities and capitalize on scoring opportunities on Monday.

Auston Matthews' ability to find the back of the net is crucial for the Leafs' success, particularly in a series where goals are at a premium.

Penalties proved costly for the Leafs in Game 1, with the Bruins taking advantage of power play opportunities. To bounce back in Game 2, Toronto must exercise better discipline and avoid unnecessary infractions that could give the Bruins an advantage.

In the next game, Sheldon Keefe and his men will try to make a turnaround in the series.