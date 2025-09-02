What did ex-NHLer John Scott say about potential line pair featuring Adam Fox & $49M recruit? Exploring Rangers' ensemble for the upcoming season

The New York Rangers missed the playoffs for the first time in the last four seasons. This was an equal shock to the fans and the management. This demanded change, even though we saw several mid-season moves like captain Jacob Trouba's trade and the return of forward J.T. Miller.

Ad

Heading into the offseason, their biggest move was acquiring defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and trading K’Andre Miller. Speaking in early August on the "Dropping the Gloves" podcast, former NHL player John Scott said that Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov will form a strong top pair in the upcoming season.

"That’s insane that he (Chris Drury) was able to do that," Scott said. [32:44 onwards] "I don’t think people realize how good that is."

Ad

Trending

"Drury turned K’Andre Miller into Gavrikov, a first, a second, and a prospect, Scott Morrow, who could potentially crack the lineup this year for the New York Rangers."

One of the biggest characteristics of a defensive pairing is the more time that they spend on ice. Scott believes Fox and Gavrikov will be crucial in this area.

"Gavrikov is a massive upgrade," Scott said. "Adam Fox will be paired with him. They will play 25 minutes a game, and they will be very, very good. They will be downright scary to play against..."

Ad

Gavrikov was signed by the Rangers on a $49 million contract for seven years in July. He played with the Los Angeles Kings last season, scoring 30 points in 82 games, along with 140 blocked shots. Gavrikov also averaged more than 23 minutes per game with a rating of 26.

Scott added that Gavrikov will provide a strong defensive base. This will allow Fox to use his offensive skills more freely.

"Gavrikov will be that security blanket," Scott said. "Fox will be able to roam, and Fox is a good defensive defenseman too, don’t get me wrong. So, this is a very scary pairing. I like this. And you have a coach in Mike Sullivan who knows how to deploy them."

Ad

Ad

Adam Fox finished at No. 16 in NHL.com's Top 20 defenseman rankings for 2025. However, when it comes to Rangers, Fox has been one of the most consistent players since his debut in 2019. Last season, he scored 10 goals and 61 points in 74 games. Fox also averaged more than 23 minutes of ice time per game and has averaged 70 points in the last four years.

How might the Rangers' D-line look like in 2025/26 NHL season?

The New York Rangers are expected to play Vladislav Gavrikov on the left side with Adam Fox. He is a left-handed shot, while Fox plays the right side. This balance could make them one of the league’s best pairs.

Ad

Here's how the blue line could look in the 2025-26 season.

Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider

The Rangers will be looking to bounce back after failing to qualify for the playoffs last season. They won the President's Trophy in the 2023-24 NHL season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama