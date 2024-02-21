"What exactly does Petey do?": Canucks fans irate with Elias Pettersson's lack of contribution as Vancouver loses 3-1 to Avalanche

Some Vancouver Canucks fans were left disappointed with Elias Pettersson's lack of contribution in their 3-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.

With two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic in attendance to cheer on Colorado, the Avs put on an impressive performance, doubling their lead over the league leaders with one game remaining in a three-game series against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks entered the game with a 7-10 defeat to the Minnesota Wild (26-24-6) on Monday. Despite that, they gave tough competition to Colorado throughout the game.

Nevertheless, the Avs, who are another top contender for this year's Cup, came out on top of the Canucks for the second time this season.

Although most of the Canucks were impressed with the fight shown by the team, a few fans expressed their dissatisfaction with Elias Pettersson's performance in the matchup. One fan on X reacting to the Canucks defeat to the Avalanche tweeted:

"What exactly does Petey do? And why are the Canucks contemplating giving him 12M"

Another chimed in:

"Pretty much. Hate that I bought his jersey when he was a rookie now I’d like to see him out of town."

Here are some of the other top reactions to the Canucks defeat on X:

J.T. Miller was the lone scorer for the Canucks in the matchup. Ryan Johansen (twice) and Arturri Lehkonen (empty net) scored for the Colorado Avalanche (35-18-5).

The Canucks have lost three games on the trot for the first time this season. On Thursday, the club will end their three-day road trip against the speedy Seattle Kraken(23-21-11), who ended their road trip with a win over the Boston Bruins.

Following their trip to the Climate Pledge Arena, the Vancouver Canucks (37-15-6) return home to face the Boston Bruins (37-15-4) on Saturday, Feb. 25.

How has Elias Pettersson fared for Vancouver Canucks this season?

Vancouver Canucks v Colorado Avalanche

Elias Pettersson has racked up four points in the last five games. Despite a pointless game against the Colorado Avalanche, Pettersson remains one of the best players for the Canucks this season.

The 25-year-old forward is the club's second-leading scorer, with 73 points accumulated through 29 goals and 44 assists in 58 games. Pettersson is in the final year of his three-year, $22,050,000 contract and will become a restricted free agent at the end of the current season.

According to reports, Elias Pettersson's new deal with the club could land between $9.5 million and $10.25 million, should he decide to sign a new contract.