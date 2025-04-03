"What a fall from grace" "Tocchet heading to Flyers": NHL fans react to Vancouver Canucks shocking elimination from playoffs

The Vancouver Canucks’ playoff hopes took a big hit after a 5-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday. They are eight points behind the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues for the final Western Conference wild-card spots. Vancouver has one game in hand, but their chances of making the playoffs are quite low.

Ad

This season has been disappointing for the Canucks. Last year, they finished first in the Pacific Division under coach Rick Tocchet. Now, they are close to missing the playoffs. Former NHL star Chris Pronger reacted on X, saying:

“With that loss last night to THE #Kraken the #Canucks have turned the lights out on their playoff hopes. It is over. Time to reset and game plan for next year and the future.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This post drew attention from fans on X.

"What a fall from grace for that Canucks team," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Tocchet heading to the Flyers." Another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They blew their chances at improving the team in the summer when they decided not to trade their ufa’s" a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"The west looks set, for the eight teams that is. The Blues are on a ten game heater and the Flames are just playing average, I don't see the Flames gaining those 7 points." a fan wrote.

Ad

"Trading away 3 1st round picks in the last 2 seasons to win 1 playoff round. What future Chris? No wonder this franchise hasn’t won a cup." a fan pointed.

"Since that 2011 Cup run it’s been an inconsistent struggle in Vancouver, for a team that seemingly has no identity and as a consequence cannot cultivate a winning culture. High turnover with coaching, management, clearly there is a crisis in leadership!" a fan mentioned.

Ad

Vancouver Canucks' offense faltered in shutout loss to Kraken

Michael Eyssimont scored the first goal at 16:42 of the first period. He took the puck after a turnover, beat a defenseman and shot between Canucks' goalie Thatcher Demko’s legs.

Chandler Stephenson made it 2-0 at 9:49 of the second period. He received a pass from Andre Burakovsky on a 3-on-2 rush and shot over Demko’s glove. Shane Wright scored at 16:00 to make it 3-0. He took a drop pass from Jared McCann and fired a shot over Demko’s glove.

Burakovsky made it 4-0 at 8:55 of the third period. McCann passed to him, and he scored into an open net. Adam Larsson scored an empty-net goal at 16:24, sealing Seattle’s 5-0 win over Vancouver Canucks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama