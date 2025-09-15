"What the flying f**k are they doing?": Steve Dangle rips Detroit Red Wings, questions GM Steve Yzerman's future with storied franchise

The Detroit Tigers' "Yzerplan" hasn't yet come to fruition under General Manager Steve Yzerman. Since his appointment in 2019, the team has failed to reach the playoffs, extending their drought to nine seasons.

Steve Yzerman switched to the Detroit Tigers as their GM in 2019 after turning around the Tampa Bay Lightning and making them contenders. He was expected to herald in the rebuild that has yet to work out.

Steve Dangle on SDPN podcast's latest show on Saturday, questioned the franchise for not being able to provide results despite having a decent team on paper.

"I don't understand it," Dangle said. (1:45 onwards) "What is going on? What the flying f**k are they doing? I don't get it. They have some really good pieces. They're too good to be completely a**."

The current core of the team is around captain Dylan Larkin. It includes players like Moritz Seider, Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond, etc. This year the team also signed James van Riemsdyk and signed veteran goaltender John Gibson. Patrick Kane, Jonatan Berggren, and Ian Mitchell's contracts were extended as well.

Dangle pointed out that the Yzerman will free up cap space next season as Travis Hamonic, Ben Chiarot, Erik Gustafsson, and Justin Holl's contracts end. The estimated $12 million in value could be attributed to a major signing from the free agency class in 2026.

"Is this just a year of throwing s**t at the wall and seeing what sticks for Detroit and then they completely blow the doors off next year? They're a huge player in free agency because they already have $12 million in cap space," Dangle questioned. (3:37 onwards)

Steve Dangle predicts Steve Yzerman to take a swing at Jack Eichel

It is known that the Vegas Golden Knights, who already have a cap crunch, will have more problems as they try to re-sign their star center, Jack Eichel, to a long-term contract after his current deal expires at the end of the 2025-26 season. Steve Dangle believes that the Red Wings will be in the hunt.

"They could go out and make a decent run at Jack Eichel now today with what they have, and they're going to get room to fix that D-core with," Dangle pointed. (7:55 onwards) "I mean, they're going to have to spend money to do it, and that's terrifying. They're going to have $10 million of cap space. Just freed up from losing. You're also going to lose three not good players."

Eichel has been eligible to sign an extension since July 1 of this year, the start of the last year of his current contract. The Knights signed Mitch Marner, via a sign-and-trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs, for an eight-year $96 million contract.

