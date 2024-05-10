What happened to Auston Matthews? Leafs GM Brad Treliving finally reveals reason for star's absence during playoffs

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews' absence during the playoffs has been a subject of speculation and mystery, leaving fans and analysts questioning the nature of his ailment. However, clarity emerged when Leafs general manager Brad Treliving provided insight into Matthews' condition, shedding light on the ordeal that kept the prominent player sidelined during crucial playoff games.

According to a post shared by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Treliving clarified that Auston Matthews had contracted a virus following Game 2 of the playoffs. Despite grappling with illness, Matthews valiantly took to the ice for Game 3.

However, his condition worsened, culminating in a pivotal moment during Game 4 when he sustained a hit that exacerbated his already compromised state.

"Treliving clarifies Auston Matthews injury. Picked up a virus after Game 2 … hit in Game 4, presented “head injury” issues. Was not cleared until Game 7," Friedman shared on X

Matthews' subsequent absence from Games 5 and 6 left many speculating about the exact nature of his condition, as the Maple Leafs remained tight-lipped regarding the specifics of his ailment.

Addressing the media during the Maple Leafs' locker cleanout day, Auston Matthews provided firsthand insight into his ordeal, confirming the dual challenges of illness and injury that plagued him throughout the playoffs.

Despite the challenges, Matthews was proud of his teammates' efforts as well as his own participation during Game 7, when he returned to the lineup despite not being fully well.

"(I’m) proud of the guys for the way they fought and climbed their way back into the series. I was fortunate enough to get to play in Game 7 and give it my all. Obviosuly it’s disappointing and frustrating being here today,” Matthews said."

Auston Matthews is among the finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award

Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon and Auston Matthews emerged as finalists for the prestigious Ted Lindsay Award, an annual honor bestowed upon the NHL's most outstanding player as determined by fellow NHL Players' Association members.

Kucherov led the NHL with 144 points; he had scored 44 goals and 100 assists, setting a Tampa Bay Lightning record and surpassing his previous high of 128 points. He secured the Art Ross Trophy and dominated in power-play points with 53, previously winning the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in the 2018–19 season.

MacKinnon's standout season placed him second with 140 points, which included 51 goals and 89 assists, leading the Colorado Avalanche across various categories. He also excelled in power play with 48 points, broke the NHL shots on goal record at 405, and began with a 35-game home point streak.

On another front, Matthews showcased his dominance by leading the NHL with an impressive 69 goals, accompanied by a career-high 107 points in 81 games.

Beyond offensive prowess, Matthews displayed defensive acumen, being named a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy and the Lady Byng Trophy.

It remains to be seen who comes out on top for the Ted Lindsay Award.