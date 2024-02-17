What happened to Blake Wheeler? Rangers place 37-year-old veteran forward on LTIR

New York Rangers forward Blake Wheeler's season has been cut short due to a lower-body injury sustained during Thursday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens. The incident occurred in the first period when Wheeler was hit by Canadiens defenseman Jayden Struble along the boards, causing his right leg to buckle underneath him and resulting in immediate pain.

After being helped off the ice and unable to return to the game, Wheeler will now be sidelined for the remainder of the NHL regular season. The Rangers announced plans to place him on long-term injured reserve, indicating the seriousness of his injury.

Expand Tweet

Blake Wheeler, 37, brought value to the team in his first year with the Rangers, scoring 21 points in 54 games. Despite the issue his absence causes, the team remains hopeful. They still consider that Wheeler may join them during the playoffs. This all rests on his recovery, and, of course, the team's success.

The Rangers are climbing the ladder, now reigning over the Metropolitan Division with a streak of five victories. Their coming challenge is to duel the New York Islanders in an outdoor clash at MetLife Stadium in the Stadium Series.

Rangers Rally Around Injured Blake Wheeler: Coach and teammates express concern and support

The New York Rangers and their coach, Peter Laviolette, expressed deep concern and empathy following forward Blake Wheeler's devastating injury. Laviolette commended Wheeler's positive attitude and work ethic, highlighting his significant impact both on and off the ice:

"His presence, he comes into work every day positive, hard-working," Laviolette remarked on friday. "When you lose a veteran player like that who has such an impact on the room, that's tough to replace."

Teammates Vincent Trocheck and Chris Kreider assisted Wheeler off the ice after he suffered the injury during the game against the Montreal Canadiens. Wheeler's former teammate and current Rangers captain, Jacob Trouba, spoke emotionally about the situation, reflecting on Wheeler's mentorship and the uncertainty surrounding his future in hockey:

"He's a guy I've looked up to and has helped me a lot in my career," Trouba said, acknowledging the emotional toll of seeing a friend and mentor injured.

Expand Tweet

With Wheeler not around, there's a big gap in the Rangers' team. Jimmy Vesey will likely step up to take Wheeler's place on the front row. Though grateful for the chance, Vesey felt sad about Wheeler's accident:

"It's brutal to see a friend go down like that," Vesey said.