What happened to Brandon Carlo? Jim Montgomery offers latest on Bruins defenseman 

The Boston Bruins are getting ready for Round Two of the 2024 playoffs with some uncertainty surrounding defenseman Brandon Carlo. Jim Montgomery, the head coach of the Bruins, recently gave a statement about whether Carlo would be able to take part in the upcoming games.

Montgomery expressed hopefulness regarding Carlo's situation, stating,

"We're very hopeful. I don't have any determination on that yet."

This indicates that Carlo's status for Game 1 against the Florida Panthers remains up in the air.

"[Andrew Peeke and Danton Heinen are] getting close, they’re making steps. Not there yet. Ruled out for tonight," Montgomery shared about the lineup tonight.

Brandon Carlo is dealing with the birth of his baby boy, Crew, with his wife Mayson. This significant event in Carlo's life has understandably led to some uncertainty regarding his immediate availability for the playoffs.

Even though the outcome of the postseason is unpredictable, Carlo has still managed to stand out as the Bruins' top contributor. He has recorded one goal, one assist, 11 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, and 16 hits in seven games.

If Brandon Carlo is unable to play in Game 1, Derek Forbort could step into the lineup for the first time since March 2 after recovering from an undisclosed injury. The Bruins will keep an eye on the situation, and if Carlo is ready, they will make a game-time decision.

Boston Bruins ready to face Panthers as Brandon Carlo remains questionable

The Bruins and Panthers are set to face off in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second year in a row, albeit in a later round this time. Coach Jim Montgomery emphasized that both teams are in different situations compared to last year's matchup,

“We learn from the past, but right now it’s all about both teams are in different situations. It’s not Round 1. Round 1’s the Wild, Wild West. Round 2, people settle in more to who the teams are and their identity.

Despite the Bruins sweeping the regular-season series, the Panthers have shown significant improvement and claimed the Atlantic Division after a tight race throughout the season. Player Pat Maroon said,

“They play stingy hockey, they play simple, hard, heavy, they don’t really get out of their structure. It’s gonna be a good test."

Florida enters the series well-rested after eliminating Tampa Bay in the first round, while Boston is riding the momentum of a recent Game 7 victory.