What happened to Chaz Lucius? Winnipeg Jets prospect forced to retire from hockey at 21

The Winnipeg Jets were hit with unpleasant news after prospect Chaz Lucius retired from professional hockey following a diagnosis of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.

Ad

The announcement was made by the player and the organization on Wednesday. The 21-year-old Jets prospect had undergone multiple season-ending surgeries during his three-year stint with the Manitoba Moose in the American Hockey League.

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect connective tissues, often leading to joint issues and chronic pain, per Mayo Clinic.

The Winnipeg Jets released an official statement on X (Twitter), which read:

"After much discussion and consultation with Chaz, his representatives, and medical professionals, the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club fully supports his difficult decision to retire.

Ad

Trending

"Chaz’s condition and struggles with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) put him at risk of injury if he continues to play at the professional level, so we understand his choice. We wish Chaz all the best in his efforts to be an advocate for those dealing with EDS and hope for a bright future in front of him."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chaz Lucius was selected with the No. 28 pick by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2021 NHL draft. However, he never played for them in the NHL. Due to his health condition, Lucius had a brief stint of 54 games with the Moose in the AHL.

This season he played for them in a career-high 25 games but was sidelined since February due to the ailment.

Chaz Lucius releases statement on social media after announcing retirement

After announcing his retirement, Chaz Lucius said in a statement that Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome has taken a toll on his body. With the EDS diagnosis, he has been medically advised not to continue playing hockey.

Ad

"Recently, I was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) which is a hereditary disorder that affects the connective tissue that stabilizes and supports the joints and organs throughout the body," Lucius wrote.

"As I struggled with incurring and recovering from various joint injuries over the past several years, I had thought I was just unlucky. With this diagnosis of EDS, I now realize that my body impacted by EDS could not handle the physical nature of playing hockey. Given this condition, my injury history, and the physical nature of hockey, I have been medically advised not to continue to play."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Lucius accumulated 27 points through seven goals and 20 assists in 54 games while playing for the Manitoba Moose in the AHL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama