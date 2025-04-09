What happened to Chaz Lucius? Winnipeg Jets prospect forced to retire from hockey at 21

The Winnipeg Jets were hit with unpleasant news after prospect Chaz Lucius retired from professional hockey following a diagnosis of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.
The announcement was made by the player and the organization on Wednesday. The 21-year-old Jets prospect had undergone multiple season-ending surgeries during his three-year stint with the Manitoba Moose in the American Hockey League.
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect connective tissues, often leading to joint issues and chronic pain, per Mayo Clinic.
The Winnipeg Jets released an official statement on X (Twitter), which read:
"After much discussion and consultation with Chaz, his representatives, and medical professionals, the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club fully supports his difficult decision to retire.
"Chaz’s condition and struggles with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) put him at risk of injury if he continues to play at the professional level, so we understand his choice. We wish Chaz all the best in his efforts to be an advocate for those dealing with EDS and hope for a bright future in front of him."
Chaz Lucius was selected with the No. 28 pick by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2021 NHL draft. However, he never played for them in the NHL. Due to his health condition, Lucius had a brief stint of 54 games with the Moose in the AHL.
This season he played for them in a career-high 25 games but was sidelined since February due to the ailment.
Chaz Lucius releases statement on social media after announcing retirement
After announcing his retirement, Chaz Lucius said in a statement that Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome has taken a toll on his body. With the EDS diagnosis, he has been medically advised not to continue playing hockey.
"Recently, I was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) which is a hereditary disorder that affects the connective tissue that stabilizes and supports the joints and organs throughout the body," Lucius wrote.
"As I struggled with incurring and recovering from various joint injuries over the past several years, I had thought I was just unlucky. With this diagnosis of EDS, I now realize that my body impacted by EDS could not handle the physical nature of playing hockey. Given this condition, my injury history, and the physical nature of hockey, I have been medically advised not to continue to play."
Lucius accumulated 27 points through seven goals and 20 assists in 54 games while playing for the Manitoba Moose in the AHL.
