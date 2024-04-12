What happened to Connor McDavid? Latest update on Oilers captain's status ahead of Coyotes game 

Connor McDavid has been absent from the Edmonton Oilers' lineup since their 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames in the "Battle of Alberta" last Saturday.

The Oilers captain was also missing from their recent 5-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. McDavid is currently recovering from a lower-body injury sustained during the Flames game.

Additionally, he did not practice in the Oilers' team practice on Thursday, and it is questionable whether he will be available for Friday's game against the Arizona Coyotes at Rogers Place.

Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch provided an update on McDavid's availability following Thursday's team practice (via NHL.com):

"He's still day to day," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Thursday. "If it was a playoff game, he would have played last night, but he's still questionable for tomorrow."

The game against the Golden Knights was McDavid's third missed this season due to injury. He missed two games in October after he was injured during a game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Knoblauch said that the outcome of the game against Arizona on Friday will not influence McDavid's return to the lineup:

"Anytime we have a chance of getting him into the lineup, I don't think we have to worry about pulling him out and losing his spot. I like the way we responded, I liked how we played, but if he's ready to play, he's coming back in."

The Edmonton Oilers have clinched a playoff spot and are four points behind the Vancouver Canucks (105) for the Pacific Division title.

The key consideration for Knoblauch and the Oilers is ensuring that Connor McDavid is completely recovered and in top condition when the playoffs begin on April 20.

Connor McDavid among top candidates for Art Ross Trophy

Edmonton Oilers v Columbus Blue Jackets

The Art Ross Trophy is an individual accolade given annually to a player with the most points in the season. McDavid is currently third in the race with 130 points accumulated through 31 goals and 99 assists in 74 games.

Notably, Connor McDavid has won five Art Ross Trophies in his career and has won the award every year since 2021. Meanwhile, Nathan MacKinnon (137 points) and Nikita Kucherov (141 points) are the other top two candidates for the award.