What happened to J.T. Miller? Canucks insider shares possible reason behind his indefinite leave

The Vancouver Canucks announced Tuesday that star center J.T. Miller will be away from the team indefinitely.

In a press release, the Canucks announced that Miller will be absent from the team for “personal reasons.” Canucks GM Patrik Allvin commented on the same:

“Right now, our sole focus is making sure J.T. knows the entire organization is here to support him," Allvin said. "Out of respect to J.T., we will have no further comment at this time.”

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated highlighted how the club did not disclose specifics regarding J.T. Miller’s absence. However, it is worth pointing out that the entire narrative surrounding the Vancouver Canucks’s official position is one of support and understanding.

Nevertheless, that official position has not deterred speculation from going into overdrive. Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal Tweeted the following:

“Hearing J.T. Miller leave is about a player who needs a re-set," Dhaliwal said. "Needs time and space.”

Additionally, Dhaliwal posted this comment on his X profile:

"Been told that J.T. Miller's personal leave is not related to substance or alcohol abuse or anything at all like that. It's about giving the player a chance to re-set himself mentally."

Judging from Dhaliwal’s comments, it seems that J.T. Miller could be going through personal issues that must be dealt with away from the ice. Whatever the case, Miller will hopefully get the time, space, and help needed to overcome any issues plaguing him.

J.T. Miller needs time and space for a reset

Rick Dhaliwal elaborated on why J.T. Miller needs to take time off now instead of attempting to play through whatever circumstances may affect him. Dhaliwal stated:

“What I’ve been told, this morning, is that he needs a reset. He just got benched. He’s had a tough year with injuries. He’s in a Canadian market. He’s got four days off between the next game. Maybe it’s just a reset for a player who needs some time and space.”

This season, Miller has played 17 games with Vancouver, scoring six goals and ten assists for 16 points. He went scoreless in his last game - a 3-5 Nashville Predators defeat. J.T. Miller played a total of 11 minutes and 41 seconds.

Miller’s ice time against the Predators was a considerable drop compared to the previous night, in which the Canucks won 4-1 against Chicago Blackhawks. The forward played 17:15 in that game, notching a goal and an assist.

Perhaps Dhaliwal’s speculation rings true. It could be that J.T. Miller is dealing with injuries and mental issues that need some time and space to recover.

Patrick Johnston of The Province also revealed why Miller's wife, Natalie, deleted her Instagram account.

"Miller’s wife, Natalie, deleted her Instagram account but that was just to avoid the crush of nonsensical comments and direct messages that would cascade in at a time like this."

The Vancouver Canucks play the Rangers on Tuesday night and will then be off until Saturday when they take on the Ottawa Senators.

It remains unclear how much time Miller will need to return to the ice. In the meantime, the Canucks will rely on Elias Pettersson to become the number-one center moving forward.

