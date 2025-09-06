  • home icon
  What happened to Ken Dryden? Six-time Stanley Cup-winning Canadiens goalie's cause of death revealed

What happened to Ken Dryden? Six-time Stanley Cup-winning Canadiens goalie's cause of death revealed

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Sep 06, 2025 10:30 GMT
New York Rangers v Montreal Canadiens - Source: Getty
New York Rangers v Montreal Canadiens - Source: Getty

Montreal Canadiens legend Ken Dryden, the Hall of Fame goaltender who won six Stanley Cups in the 1970s, has died at the age of 78.

His family confirmed that he passed away peacefully on Friday, September 5, following a battle with cancer.

Dryden’s NHL career, though brief, was remarkable. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in his first postseason, the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 1972 and earned the Vezina Trophy five times. Over eight seasons, he recorded 258 wins, 46 shutouts and 80 playoff victories, retiring at just 31 years old.

Off the ice, Dryden was a lawyer, broadcaster, acclaimed author and public servant, serving as president of the Toronto Maple Leafs and later as a Liberal MP and Minister of Social Development.

Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson hailed him as one of the greatest Habs legends in a heartfelt tribute later on Friday.

“Ken Dryden was an exceptional athlete, but he was also an exceptional man. Behind the mask he was larger than life.”
“We mourn today not only the loss of the cornerstone of one of hockey’s greatest dynasties, but also a family man, a thoughtful citizen, and a gentleman who deeply impacted our lives and communities across generations. He was one of the true legends that helped shape this Club into what it is today”, he added. [H/T NHL.com]
Finally, Molson extended his condolences to Dryden’s family, friends and all who knew him personally.

Canadian PM Mark Carney pens moving tribute in Ken Dryden’s memory

Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his deep sadness at the passing of Ken Dryden with an emotional post on X. In his tweet, Carney described him as a Canadian hockey legend, Hall of Famer, public servant and source of inspiration.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the Hon. Ken Dryden, a Canadian hockey legend and hall of famer, public servant and inspiration. He was a 6-time Stanley Cup Champion, 5-time Vezina trophy winner, Minister of Social Development, and dedicated Parliamentarian.”

Carney also reflected personally, saying Dryden inspired him to become a goalie even if he could never match Dryden’s skill or composure. He praised Dryden for showing the importance of balance by returning to university during his playing career and for demonstrating the value of public service after hockey.

“Few Canadians have given more, or stood taller, for our country. Ken Dryden was Big Canada. And he was Best Canada. Rest in peace,” he concluded.
Dryden is survived by his wife Lynda and two children. His brother Dave Dryden, also a former NHL goaltender, passed away in 2022.

Ken Dryden’s legacy as one of hockey’s greatest goaltenders and a distinguished Canadian figure will be remembered for generations.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

