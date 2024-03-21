What happened to Kevin Pollock? Veteran NHL referee's retirement tour cut short

Veteran NHL referee Kevin Pollock’s long and illustrious career has been abruptly cut short. And it is due to a serious knee injury that he sustained during a recent game between the Anaheim Ducks and Buffalo Sabres.

According to TSN’s Gord Miller, Pollock’s injury has not just ended his season prematurely. It has also forced him into an unexpected retirement.

The incident occurred when Pollock was knocked down in the corner by a sliding Jordan Greenway, resulting in a significant injury to his right knee.

The veteran official had been preparing to bid farewell to the NHL after a remarkable career spanning over two decades. Retiring officials get to select the officiating crew for their final game, a tradition Pollock will miss out due to his untimely injury.

Pollock first stepped onto the NHL ice on March 28, 2000. He was in charge of 1,608 regular season games, making him one of the most seasoned refs. He was also on the ice for 219 playoff games and even reffed two Stanley Cup Finals.

Ranked sixth all-time in regular season games worked among NHL officials, Pollock was poised to reach even greater heights. He was expected to surpass officiating legends like Paul Devorski and Dan Marouelli in games worked. Unfortunately, his retirement comes as a premature conclusion to what could have been a historic season for him.

Kevin Pollock's journey from junior champion to NHL referee

Kevin Pollock, hailing from Kincardine, Ontario, was born on February 7, 1970. He began playing as a junior player and clinched an OHA championship with the Hanover Barons in 1991.

Transitioning to officiating, he honed his skills in the OHA before ascending to the NHL. His family boasts a storied hockey lineage. His granduncle Lloyd Pollock co-founded the original Windsor Spitfires and held esteemed roles in hockey organizations.

Furthermore, Kevin Pollock, alongside his father Clarke Pollock, is commemorated as the namesake of the Pollock Division in the Provincial Junior Hockey League.