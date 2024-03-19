What happened to Konstantin Koltsov? Apparent cause of death of former-NHL star explored

Konstantin Koltsov, a former NHL player hailing from Belarus, has died at the age of 42. According to reports from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Koltsov's death was ruled as an "apparent suicide."

The incident unfolded at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, where authorities responded to a call in the early hours of Monday, March 18, 2024. The Miami-Dade Police Department's Homicide Bureau took over the investigation, clarifying that no foul play was suspected.

“According to investigators on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue,” Miami-Dade Police Department said, via CNN.

“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov … No foul play is suspected.”

Koltsov had an illustrious career in hockey, representing Belarus in the Winter Olympics of 2002 and 2010. In the NHL, he played three seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2003 to 2006.

After retiring from professional play, Koltsov transitioned into coaching and worked with Salavat Yulaev, where he had previously played. He contributed to the team's first Russian championship title in 2008.

Salavat Yulaev and Pittsburgh Penguins on Konstantin Koltsov's death

Salavat Yulaev, in a statement, expressed profound sorrow over Koltsov's untimely death.

“It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the coach of Salavat Yulaev, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away. He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club ... May he rest in peace,” Salavat Yulaev said, via The Athletic.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, where Koltsov played 144 NHL games, also offered their deepest condolences to his family and friends, acknowledging his contributions to the franchise:

"The Penguins extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins forward, Konstantin Koltsov."

"The native of Belarus was the Penguins' first-round draft choice in 1999 and was with the team from 2003-2006, playing 144 NHL games. Konstantin was a teammate of both Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux during the 2005-06 season."

Koltsov was in a relationship with tennis star Aryna Sabalenka. Sabalenka, who achieved her second grand slam title at the Australian Open earlier this year, often shared their adventures and moments on social media.