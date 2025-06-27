What happened to Malcolm Spence? How top draft prospect battled a serious tongue infection to pursue his NHL dream

Malcolm Spence’s draft year has been harder than anyone expected. Early in the 2024-25 OHL season, he suffered a serious tongue injury while playing for the Erie Otters "A." The Mississauga, Ontario, left winger split his tongue in half and needed stitches.

Ad

The Athletic's Scott Wheeler wrote in his Thursday column about Spence, saying:

"I was a little surprised when Spence, ... previously listed at 201 pounds by NHL Central Scouting, weighed in at 190 pounds at the combine in Buffalo,...I decided to ask around... turns out, the weight loss happened after he “split his tongue in half” earlier this year."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

But this is only just the beginning, as the wound got infected and later developed a blood clot. Malcolm Spence was in pain and had trouble eating and breathing, and he had to go to the hospital. A dentist and oral surgeon had to remove the growth, and he wore a bubble cage for protection and lost 10 pounds.

This was a really tragic event, which even made him slip a few spots in the NHL Draft. Before the season, Spence was considered a possible top-16 pick. But now he is expected to fall into the bottom 16. TSN’s Bob McKenzie has ranked him at 25.

Ad

Malcolm Spence has left his injury behind him, and his focus is clear like a hyena locked onto its prey.

"Off the ice, I would be a dog, and, on the ice, I would be a hyena," Spence said, via TSN. "They're both loyal and have fun on their own, but they hunt as a group."

Spence compared it to hockey and the team play involved in it.

Ad

"It's kind of like hockey where you have to be able to do things on your own but also collaborate with your teammates. A hyena is like a wild dog, and that's what I want to be on the ice."

Malcolm Spence admires Sidney Crosby and LeBron James

Despite the infection, Malcolm Spence played a full season with the Erie Otters. He scored 32 goals and 73 points in 65 games. He added nine points in nine playoff games. So, clearly, his injury likely affected his performance, but he kept playing through it.

Ad

Well, that is expected from Spence, and you'd believe that too, when you get to know the athletes he admires the most. His favorite athletes are Sidney Crosby and LeBron James.

“My favorite athlete besides Sidney Crosby is LeBron James. I love watching, and keeping up with that.” Spence said to NHL.com in the first week of June.

Crosby has won three Stanley Cups and two Olympic gold medals. Likewise, LeBron James is a four-time NBA champion and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Spence likes how both athletes lead by example, and we expect him to be in pursuit of his own now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama