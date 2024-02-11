What happened to Nathan MacKinnon? Avalanche superstar's exit vs Florida Panthers explored

Colorado Avalanche All-Star Nathan MacKinnon's abrupt exit from the club's recent 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers worried NHL fans. During the third period, MacKinnon took a headfirst fall behind the Panthers' net, resulting in his chin making contact with the ice.

Despite initially skating to the bench, MacKinnon's discomfort prompted him to seek attention from the athletic training staff. Colorado coach Jared Bednar said:

“I haven't talked to the trainer yet, but you saw the play. He hit his chin on the ice and it got cut open a little bit. He went in for some work but we haven't got an update.”

The loss to the Panthers on Saturday was undoubtedly challenging for the Avalanche. The Panthers' offensive onslaught, featuring goals from Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Reinhart, Eetu Luostarinen and Aleksander Barkov, further underscored the Avalanche's struggle on the night.

The Panthers' captain Barkov ended his goal-scoring drought, finding the back of the net for the first time since December 16. He showcased his playmaking abilities with 19 assists during the 18-game dry spell, adding two more on the night against the Avalanche.

Meanwhile, MacKinnon, the league's second-leading scorer with 85 points before Saturday's game, had a relatively quiet performance. He managed just one shot on net and two blocks during his 18 minutes and 19 seconds on the ice.

The loss against the Panthers marked the third consecutive game in which MacKinnon was held off the scoresheet. This was a rare sight, as he had gone pointless in only one game since November 18.

Sergei Bobrovsky's dominant performance foiled the day for Nathan MacKinnon and Avalanche

Sergei Bobrovsky's 35 saves led the Florida Panthers to a 4-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche, marking his third shutout this season. Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Reinhart, Eetu Luostarinen and Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers, who secured their sixth win in seven games. Matthew Tkachuk assisted twice.

Bobrovsky was hailed with "Bobby! Bobby!" chants from the crowd. He said,

“It’s definitely a great feeling. I appreciate the support, I appreciate the cheering because it’s great for me. But I thought the team made me a star.”

With his 41st career shutout, Bobrovsky surpassed Semyon Varlamov for most shutouts by an active Russian goalie. Avalanche will face Washington next.