What happened to Orca Wiesblatt? Examining ECHL forward's tragic cause of death aged 25

Orca Wiesblatt, a 25-year-old forward set to play for the Allen Americans this season, died in a car accident in British Columbia over the weekend. The team will honor him on opening night on October 24. There will be a pregame tribute to remember his life, career and the contributions he made on and off the ice.

Wiesblatt recently signed with the ECHL team. Americans coach and general manager Steve Martinson said the team was excited to see him take the next step in his career.

"We are all heartbroken," Martinson said in a statement on Monday, via ECHL.com. "Orca was really looking forward to this next step in his hockey career. He wasn’t just skilled, he was a momentum-changing hitter.”

He added that Wiesblatt’s grin after a big hit will be what the team will miss the most.

"I can still see his grin when he would return to the bench after one of his big hits," Martinson added. "That is what we will miss the most, his infectious smile."

Wiesblatt's former Federal Prospects Hockey League team, The Athens Rock Lobsters, also shared their condolences.

"We are heartbroken to share the passing of former Rock Lobster, Orca Wiesblatt. Orca will always be remembered for his energy, toughness, and infectious smile. Once a Rock Lobster, forever a Rock Lobster. ❤️🦞 Our thoughts are with the Wiesblatt family and all who loved him,” the Rock Lobsters tweeted on Monday.

The Calgary Hitmen, where Wiesblatt played four seasons in the WHL, posted a message as well. They said they were heartbroken for his family, friends and everyone who knew him.

Allen Americans signed forward Orca Wiesblatt to strengthen roster

Allen Americans announced Orca Wiesblatt's signing on Sept. 4. Americans coach and general manager Steve Martinson praised his versatility, calling him a reliable penalty killer and a physical presence who could play any position.

"Orca was a top scorer on his junior team and can play any position in the lineup," Martinson said, via allenamericansblog. "He is a top penalty killer and another punishing body checker. He never has to be reminded to go through people after they pass the puck."

Wiesblatt described his style of play in an interview in February.

"I like to kind of slow the game down just a little bit," Wiesblatt said (0:45), via Lobster Tales. "I think for me, I’m more of a playmaker.”

He also spoke about the importance of staying healthy after past injuries and preparing properly for practices and games.

