What happened to Ryan Lindgren? Exploring Rangers defenseman's abrupt departure vs Islanders

In a recent game against the Islanders, the New York Rangers faced a concerning setback with defenseman Ryan Lindgren's abrupt departure due to a lower-body injury.

Lindgren took an awkward fall along the boards after he received a hit on his left leg by Islander's JG Pageau. The hit rendered him unable to put weight on his left leg as he left the ice.

Before getting injured, Lindgren contributed an assist. His departure might have raised alarms among Rangers fans and management. This isn't the first time Lindgren has faced injury concerns, but the severity of this particular situation remains uncertain.

The moment of the injury was captured in a clip shared by B/R Open Ice

"Ryan Lindgren was helped off the ice to the locker room after this hit from JG Pageau"

Ryan Lindgren later had to be helped off the ice after the hit.

If you take a look at the hit, his leg endured the impact, and his knee took a little jerk as it got caught between the board and the player.

The Rangers now face the possibility of Lindgren's unavailability. Even if the injury is not severe, he will most likely be out for a few weeks. It's a major concern on defense, especially since Jacob Trouba is already out with a lower-body injury.

If Lindgren misses time, the Rangers may turn to players like Zac Jones to step up and fill the void. Additionally, newly acquired Chad Ruhwedel could slot into the lineup to bolster the defensive depth.

Impact of Ryan Lindgren's injury on New York Rangers' defense

The New York Rangers must adjust their defensive strategy and rely on the depth of their roster to keep their performance going. Currently, they are in a comfortable position, with a playoff spot likely confirmed. They have a record of 45-19-4 and are first in the Metropolitan Division with 94 points.

The Rangers have a nice depth of defensemen. Adam Fox, with 55 points, leads the defenseman category in points. Then they have Erik Gustafsson, who has 28 points. Similarly, K'Andre Miller has 27 points, Jacob Trouba has 22, and Braden Schneider has 16.

So, the Rangers can adjust for a while but they will likely need Ryan Lindgren in the NHL playoffs.