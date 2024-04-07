What happened to Steve Kozari? Exploring the cause of why NHL ref was taken off on stretcher in Pens-Lightning game

NHL referee Steve Kozari was stretchered off the ice after a frightening collision with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Haydn Fleury during Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The incident occurred midway through the third period, as Kozari was crossing through the neutral zone toward the bench side of the ice. Meanwhile, Fleury was skating up ice and inadvertently collided with the referee, resulting in a heavy impact that sent both men crashing hard to the ice.

While Fleury managed to get to his feet and make it to the bench, Kozari remained on the ice. A stretcher was brought out and Kozari was strapped to a backboard with his head immobilized before being taken off the ice surface.

Players from both teams showed their support by tapping their sticks on the ice as Steve Kozari was transported out of the arena. The game was delayed for nearly 10 minutes before resuming.

Following the game, the NHL released a statement confirming that Kozari was transported to UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh for precautionary reasons. The league assured Kozari was conscious, alert and had movement in all his extremities. He is expected to make a full recovery.

As for Fleury, he did not return to the game after the collision. Despite the setback, the Penguins went on to win 5-4 over the Lightning.

“That was tough to watch. But (Fleury), I went into the locker room during that pause," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "Naturally, he was a little shook up. It was just one of those plays that was kind of a freak accident. But hopefully, both guys will be OK.”

The veteran referee is currently in his 18th season officiating in the NHL. He has overseen over 1,200 regular season games in his career. His experience also includes 135 playoff games and four Stanley Cup Finals.

Steve Kozari and the Penguins 5-4 win over the Lightning

The Penguins pulled off a thrilling 5-4 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, extending their winning streak to four games and improving their record to 6-0-2 in their eight matchups.

Following this victory, the Penguins currently share the wild card position in the Eastern Conference with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers, in turn, are preparing to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets this Saturday evening.

Head coach Mike Sullivan praised his team's resilience, acknowledging the Lightning's offensive prowess and commending his players for their determination throughout the game.

Captain Sidney Crosby led by example, scoring his 40th goal of the season just 4:20 into the first period, setting the tone for the Penguins' victory.

Crosby underscored the importance of maintaining focus and taking each game as it comes, recognizing that their approach has been effective in recent weeks.