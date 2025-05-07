What happened to Torey Krug? Blues D-man "not expected to play again" per GM

St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug is unlikely to return to the ice in the NHL following a severe ankle injury, team GM Doug Armstrong revealed.

In an article published by NESN on May 6, Armstrong discussed Krug’s future, practically shutting the door on the 33-year-old’s return to the NHL.

Armstrong stated:

“I talked to him, he was at the rink the other day, he’s just getting almost normal day-to-day living with his leg, his ankle, so I’m not expecting him to play again.”

Torey Krug missed the entire season this year, after being unable to be a full participant in the Blues’ training camp this past fall. The team placed him on LTIR but rehab from offseason surgery was far more extensive than expected.

Armstrong added:

“Now, he’s hoping I’m wrong and I’m hoping I’m wrong and he’s pushing, but the surgery that he had it was very, very invasive.”

St. Louis fans should not rule out Torey Krug’s return down the line. This season, Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog returned to the NHL after being away for nearly three years with a complicated knee injury.

However, the likeliest outcome is that Torey Krug remains on LTIR until his contract expires in 2027. If that’s the case, he won’t officially retire until his contract is up in order to avoid salary cap issues for the Blues.

Torey Krug admits injury occurred in 2018 playoffs

Krug signed a huge seven-year deal with the Blues in 2020, and will likely remain on LTIR until the deal expires in 2027 - Source: Imagn

In September of last year, Torey Krug admitted to reporters that he had originally injured his ankle during the 2018 playoffs while playing with the Boston Bruins.

During that spring, Krug played through a broken ankle. While the ankle healed sufficiently for Krug to continue lacing up the skates, the pain and overall condition of his ankle got progressively worse.

Krug stated:

“I fractured my ankle six years ago now in the playoffs when I was with Boston. Over the last few years, it’s starting to get worse and worse.”

That worsening condition led to the point where surgery was the only option on the table. He added:

“I’ve been able to manage it for so long now. Last year was definitely tough, trying to manage the pain level. This summer, I wasn’t really able to do the things I needed to do to prepare for the NHL season, a lot of pain and stuff.”

Krug last played a full season in 2023-24, suiting up for 77 with the Blues. He registered four goals and 39 points.

The undrafted blue liner has played 778 games for the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues, amassing 89 goals and 483 points. He’s also registered 57 points in 82 postseason games. He made the 2014 NHL All-Rookie Team.

