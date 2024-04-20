What happened to William Nylander? Questions shroud Maple Leafs star's starting role for Bruins playoff Game 1

Just a few days after Auston Matthews missed the 70-goal mark, NHL fans were shocked to learn that star forward William Nylanders' appearance in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round series is in doubt.

Everyone was quite excited for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins game at TD Garden. But now it's tinged with uncertainty, leaving fans wondering if Nylander will take the ice for the game tonight.

NHL insider Chris Johnston first tweeted about Nylander's sudden physical discomfort, casting doubt on his availability for Game 1. Johnston's tweet read:

"It remains to be seen if William Nylander will be able to get himself to a spot physically where he can suit up for Game 1 in Boston tonight. This isn't an issue he was playing through down the stretch. He woke up Thursday in some discomfort."

Later updates from Johnston and fellow insider Darren Dreger continued to paint a picture of uncertainty, with Nylander's status remaining questionable as game time approached.

Johnston tweeted:

"Sheldon Keefe, asked what he can say about William Nylander's status for Game 1 tonight: "Nothing.""

Here's what Darren Dreger had to say:

Despite being present with the team, Nylander opted out of the final practice session before Game 1, raising more questions than answers.

Coach Sheldon Keefe on William Nylander's status

Coach Sheldon Keefe's remarks added another layer of mystery, with no clear indication of William Nylander's status.

Keefe acknowledged Nylander as a possibility to suit up but maintained a level of ambiguity, aligning with general manager Brad Treliving's directive to keep injury updates under wraps as the postseason unfolds.

"Tree's made it pretty clear to me there's not going to be any daily injury updates or anything like that. Our guys are available, and that's it," Keefe said. (via Sportsnet)

The absence of concrete information regarding Nylander's availability has led to speculation. However, it's best to avoid such speculations, as only the Maple Leafs coach could confirm his presence and he has refrained from commenting on anything as of now.

The Bruins will benefit if Nylander is absent from the lineup, and the Maple Leafs' could lose a bit of confidence if they lose the first game. The Leafs would hope for Nylander's situation to get resolved as early as possible.

Despite the uncertainty, it's not the time to lose hope. Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and other forwards will have to step up and win the game with or without Nylander in the lineup.

As puck drop approaches, all eyes will be on the ice to see how the Maple Leafs fare against the Bruins, with or without one of their key stars.

