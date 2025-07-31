  • home icon
  • What happened to Zayne Parekh? Flames reveal reason for pulling prospect from Team Canada World Junior camp

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jul 31, 2025 04:05 GMT
Calgary Flames prospect Zayne Parekh was pulled from Team Canada’s World Junior Camp due to a precautionary measure for a lower-body injury.

The Flames announced on social media that Parekh would return to Calgary for evaluation by the team’s medical staff and is expected to be a full participant at the Flames’ training camp in September.

No specific details about the injury or its cause were disclosed, but the decision reflects the team’s cautious approach to protect the 19-year-old defenseman’s long-term health, especially given his potential to play in the NHL during the 2025-26 season.

"For precautionary reasons, Zayne Parekh will not participate in the Team Canada World Junior camp due to a lower body injury. He has returned to Calgary where he will follow up with Flames medical staff. He is expected to be a full participant at Calgary Flames camp in September," Flames posted on X.
Zayne Parekh was one of three Calgary Flames prospects selected for Team Canada’s WJC. The other two prospects, defenseman Henry Mews and forward Cole Reschny, were also invited to the camp.

Zayne Parekh took part in two full practices with Team Canada

Before his withdrawal, Zayne Parekh participated in two full practices with Team Canada during the WJC this month. Unfortunately, he was unable to continue due to the injury.

Parekh was drafted ninth overall at the 2024 NHL draft. He made his debut in the Flames' season finale against the LA Kings, where he netted his first career goal. The Flames' top prospect defenseman is eager to refine his game for the NHL.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do, I’ve got to work on every single thing I can,” he said via NHL. “I’m going to have a really good summer in the gym this year, and there’s not going to be any distractions with the Draft, the Combine, or anything like that.
“I want to get stronger and faster, and come into camp next fall looking to make the team.”

Parekh accumulated 173 points through 33 goals and 143 assists for the Saginaw Spirit in the 2024-25 season. In the playoffs, the 19-year-old amassed 11 points through two goals and nine assists in five playoff games.

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
