What is the height and weight of the Stanley Cup weigh? Tracing the history of oldest trophy in North American sports history 

The second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs is underway as eight teams are vying for the oldest trophy in North American sports.

The Stanley Cup was first awarded in 1893. It has gotten bigger and more important since.

As of 2024, the Stanley Cup is 89.54 cm tall and weighs 37 lbs. The original Stanley Cup was 18.5 cm tall, but more teams had to be added to it, making it taller and heavier.

The history of Lord Stanley's Cup

The Stanley Cup was donated in 1892 by Sir Frederick Arthur Stanley, Lord Stanley of Preston and son of the Earl of Derby. It was bought for 10 Guineas ($50.00 then) to be presented to "the championship hockey club of the Dominion of Canada."

The Stanley Cup was first awarded in 1893 to the Montreal Amateur Athletic Association. The NHL took possession of the cup in 1910, and since 1926, only NHL teams have competed for the trophy.

The Montreal Canadiens have won the most Stanley Cups in history with 23. Toronto is second with 13.

After a team wins the Stanley Cup, the names of all the players and staff are engraved on it. Once the bowl of the Cup is full, it is taken off and sent to the Hockey Hall of Fame. Currently, the cup consists of a bowl, three-tiered bands, a collar and five barrel or uniform bands.

Once won, players and staff enjoy 24 hours with the Stanley Cup during the summer to celebrate their accomplishments.

Some other notable history of the Stanley Cup are:

Total Number of Individuals Currently Engraved on Cup: 2,549

Total Number of Individuals Engraved on Cup Including Retired Bands: 3,489

First Team to Engrave its Roster: 1906-07 Montreal Wanderers

Year When Engraving Roster Became Annual Tradition: 1924

Most Names Engraved on Cup (one year): 55 (1997-98 Detroit Red Wings)

Most Appearances on Cup (player): 11 - Henri Richard (Montreal Canadiens)

(Montreal Canadiens) Most Appearances on Cup (coach): 9 - Scotty Bowman (Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens)

(Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens) First Woman Officially Engraved on Cup: Marguerite Norris (President of the Detroit Red Wings 1954 & 1955)