"What the hell" "Very clearly an accident": NHL fans react as Matt Petgrave avoids criminal charges for Adam Johnson's death

Former NHL star Adam Johnson died in October 2023 after suffering a neck injury sustained in a game. He was playing with the Nottingham Panthers at age 29 when he collided with Sheffield Steelers player Matt Petgrave.
Petgrave's skate hit Johnson's neck, and he was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following Johnson's death. As per the latest update on Tuesday, no criminal charges will be brought against Petgrave.
This sent NHL fans into a debate online. Some believe the former Pittsburgh Penguins star's death was an accident, while others think there was some wrongdoing on Petgrave's part.
"Wait you mean all the a******s on Twitter who have never seen a hockey game in the lives were wrong?????" one asked sarcastically.
"As it should be, terrible accident. God bless Adam and his family," another added.
"Yet some random 19-year-old who had a bit too much marijuana spends years behind bars. Society is done," one complained.
"Don't know much about ice hockey but it looked like a weirdly unatural thing to happen," another said.
Petgrave spent 17 months on bail following his arrest in 2023.
Prosecution makes statement on Adam Johnson's death
An investigation into the death of Adam Johnson, a former NHL player, has been ongoing for several months since his death in 2023. That has finally come to an end, as the investigators determined that Matt Petgrave was not at fault.
Via BBC, Michael Quinn, deputy chief crown prosecutor, said:
"We have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offence and so there will not be a prosecution. This was a shocking and deeply upsetting incident."
He added:
"The CPS and South Yorkshire Police have worked closely together to determine whether any criminal charges should be brought against the other ice hockey player involved. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson."
Quinn said the police had been "thorough" in their search and that there was a "comprehensive review of all the evidence." Petgrave denied the allegations from the start and called it a "tragic accident," one for which he's now been cleared of any responsibility.
